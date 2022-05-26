Nick Franklin hit two home runs in Sioux City Explorers loss to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Sioux City Explorers on Thursday played their first game in over three days, and it ended with a 4-3 loss to the Lincoln Saltdogs in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Haymarket Park.

Welington Dotel hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning that gave the Saltdogs that 4-3 lead that held up until the end.

Dotel hit the home run on an 0-1 count off Sioux City pitcher Blaine Hardy.

All three of the X's runs came via solo home runs.

The first one came from former major leaguer Nick Franklin, who hit a solo homer in the first inning off an 0-1 count.

In the second inning, Gabe Snyder hit the ball over the fence for the team's second solo homer, and just like Franklin, he too had an 0-1 count when he homered.

Franklin came back up and homered in the third inning on the first pitch he saw. He was 3-for-4 in Game 1 with two RBIs.

Franklin was the only X's hitter to have multiple hits.

L.T. Tolbert reached base twice, both by walks.

Zach Hedges got the start for Sioux City, as he he allowed two earned runs off five hits during four innings of work.

Game 2 ended after Journal deadline.

The Explorers return home for a series against Fargo-Moorhead on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

