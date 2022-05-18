Nick Franklin off to hot start with Sioux City Explorers

SIOUX CITY — There’s no doubt Nick Franklin is seeing the ball really well to start the season.

His good fortune continued on Tuesday night with the Sioux City Explorers 2-2), as he had a two-hit game that included a game-tying home run in the ninth inning.

Franklin’s game-tying homer sent the game into extra innings, but Lake Country (2-2) won its second game in franchise history with a 6-5 win over the X’s in 11 innings.

Franklin extended his hitting streak to four games, and dating back to last season when he joined the X’s last August, he’s had seven hits in as many contests.

“When you can make good contact on the baseball, I’m really trying not to do too much,” Franklin said. “I’m just trying to stay in the middle of the baseball. Really, just trying to put pressure on the defense.”

Franklin came up to the plate with his team trailing 5-4 in the ninth inning, and he just wanted to start the inning with a rally.

On a 2-2 pitch, Franklin swung at a pitch that caught most of the plate, and he sent a towering fly ball over the right field wall to tie the game. It’s his third homer of the season and the former major leaguer has five RBIs throughout the four-game start.

“I wanted to get something moving, but I stayed through the baseball and I made good contact,” Franklin said. “I would say (I’m seeing the ball) pretty good. It’s early in the season, but I think everyone here can agree that we’re still getting our feet wet.”

Franklin has been around the block when it comes to baseball. He’s played 301 games at the Major League Baseball level with Seattle, Tampa Bay, Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Angels. He hit .214 over those 301 games and knocked in 96 runs. Franklin also hit 24 homers in the big leagues.

Franklin arrived in Sioux City and helped it make the American Association playoffs on a crazy run.

He’s eager to be back in Siouxland, and his main goal is to be a leader in the clubhouse for a team trying to not only make the playoffs, but just like the Sioux City Musketeers right now, make the championship round.

“There’s a couple of us like that (in the clubhouse), and if we take care of business the way we’re supposed to, I think naturally we’ll lead as a group,” Franklin said. “From hitting to defense, even off the field, I’m here to help. Everyone has been great. Travel has been a little hectic, but everyone is pulling for each other. Everyone has been grouping together. Any good team, you have to be able to mesh.”

While Franklin did have a late-night homer that sparked the X’s, the team had several chances to score in the ninth and extra innings.

In the ninth, the Explorers loaded the bases with two outs, but the Dockhounds got out of trouble with a groundout.

This year, the American Association implemented the ghost runner rule for extra innings, meaning that the 10th inning and beyond will start with a runner on second base.

Sioux City couldn’t advance the runner in the 10th, and in the 11th, Lake Country retired L.T. Tolbert right away on a groundout. Tolbert was the ghost runner at second and he went on contact on Nate Samson’s batted ball.

“We just didn’t execute,” X’s manager Steve Montgomery said. “We didn’t execute with runners in scoring position with less than two outs. We had the bases loaded in that four-run inning, and we don’t get anymore. In extra innings, we throw up the zero with the international tiebreaker. Overall, as a team, we didn’t execute.”

The X’s scored four runs in the second inning. D.J. Poteet had a two-run single while Nate Samson and Gabe Snyder each had a run-producing single.

Franklin and Tolbert each had two hits. Both of Tolbert’s hits were doubles.

On the mound, Patrick Ledet got the start, and he lasted five innings. Ledet allowed two earned runs on four hits. He also had five of the 16 Sioux City strikeouts.

Sioux City Explorers pitcher Kevin McCanna returns to team, named Opening Day starter "I’m going to go out there, do the best I can, and give my team a chance to win. I’m ready to get back out there.”

Thomas McIlrath took the loss, allowing the run in the 11th inning. On that play, Wilfredo Gimenez hit a soft grounder between the third-base line and the mound.

Blake Tiberi charged in to field the swinging bunt, but his throw to first was late and wide. Gio Brusa scored.

“The bullpen threw the ball well,” Montgomery said. “It’s still early. We’re trying to get our feet underneath us.”

