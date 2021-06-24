No running on duty: Mitch Ghelfi picks off runners at personal-best rate

SIOUX CITY — Mitch Ghelfi doesn’t panic when there’s a baserunner on and he attempts to steal a base.

In fact, the Sioux City Explorers catcher hopes it happens more as the American Association season nears the halfway point.

The Explorers (22-11) return home Friday for a three-game series against the Cleburne Railroaders, and Ghelfi will start the weekend with 10 picked off runners so far in the league.

That amount is more than the total he got last year while playing with the St. Paul Saints, as he was 8-for-25 in 2020.

“I’m not trying to change a whole lot (mechanically),” Ghelfi said. “The main thing is to stick with what’s working.”

Ghelfi said that he isn’t surprised that he’s already passed his pick-off total from 2020. He has been confident at his ability and his skill level to pop right up and make sure the throw beats the hopeful runner to the bag.

There have been more runners who have attempted to run on Ghelfi, and he’s been surprised by that.