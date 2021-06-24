No running on duty: Mitch Ghelfi picks off runners at personal-best rate

SIOUX CITY — Mitch Ghelfi doesn’t panic when there’s a baserunner on and he attempts to steal a base.
In fact, the Sioux City Explorers catcher hopes it happens more as the American Association season nears the halfway point.
The Explorers (22-11) return home Friday for a three-game series against the Cleburne Railroaders, and Ghelfi will start the weekend with 10 picked off runners so far in the league.
That amount is more than the total he got last year while playing with the St. Paul Saints, as he was 8-for-25 in 2020.
“I’m not trying to change a whole lot (mechanically),” Ghelfi said. “The main thing is to stick with what’s working.”
Ghelfi said that he isn’t surprised that he’s already passed his pick-off total from 2020. He has been confident at his ability and his skill level to pop right up and make sure the throw beats the hopeful runner to the bag.
There have been more runners who have attempted to run on Ghelfi, and he’s been surprised by that.
“I think it’s just staying ready,” Ghelfi said. “I know guys are going to be aggressive and trying to get into scoring position for the hitter. So, I’m ready for anyone who’s trying to run and the pitchers are doing a pretty good job at giving me a chance. As long as they give me a chance, I think we can get them out. There’s a lot of aggressive guys in this league, and that’s another reason to be ready.”
Playing in St. Paul served two purposes for Ghelfi.
For one, it allowed him to play professional baseball. The American Association was one of the few independent leagues that had a 2020 season, albeit a shorter one. Sioux City native Damek Tomscha — who coincidentally is playing in St. Paul right now — was in the American Association for the Sioux Falls Canaries last summer.
Ghelfi also got to know the American Association a little better last summer, too.
Last season was his first in the league, as he was previously in the Milwaukee Brewers organization from 2015-2018.
He spent 2016 and 2017 playing in his home state for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the current High-A affiliate with the Brewers.
When Ghelfi was there, the Timber Rattlers were the full-season Low-A affiliate of the now-defunct Midwest League.
He also had cups of coffee inside the Angels organization during the 2018 season, then he spent 2019 inside the Mets’ Minor League system.
“I saw some of the same players, so you have an idea of the type of game they have seeing them the second time around this year,” Ghelfi said. “There’s a lot of good competition in this league. I say there’s better competition than the Midwest League. There’s a lot of similarities here to High-A, Double-A ball.”
Ghelfi has caught all but a handful of games for the Explorers. Not only do the stats say that Ghelfi has produced, but it’s also shown in the clubhouse.
Explorers manager Scott Montgomery has seen the veteran leadership that Ghelfi has shown on and off the field.
“It’s just been his durability,” Montgomery said. “He’s caught all but three or four games for us this year. He comes here with the mindset that he wants to be behind the plate. He’s essential to the success of this team and the success of the pitching staff.”
Ghelfi is overseeing a pitching staff that has become one of the best in the league.
For example, Tyler Beardsley — now done for the season after having thumb surgery — leads the league with five wins while Zach Hedges has four wins.
There are three pitchers among the league’s strikeout leaders. Beardsley has 44 while this week’s A-A Pitcher of the Week Patrick Ledet has 40.
“It’s been a great working relationship,” Montgomery said. “Mitch almost gets all the credit. The pitchers can’t have their success without him understanding their stuff. There’s not much shaking off. There’s trust there. We’re just very fortunate that he puts on that uniform.
Ghelfi is hitting well at the plate, too.
Entering Thursday’s game against Lincoln — which ended after The Journal’s deadline — Ghelfi is hitting .240 with eight extra-base hits and 10 RBIs.
He has 25 hits and has forced 14 walks.
He’s hitting the way a good catcher should be.
“He’s a guy who gets the ball in the air,” Montgomery said. “He’s a doubles guy and he occasionally gets a homer. He’s not going to swing at pitches outside the zone. He’s a guy that bats toward the bottom of the lineup, and when he gets it going, that’s when we score a big inning.”
Ghelfi is part of an Explorers team playing at the top of the division, and are returning home with a 16-6 weekend record.
At home, the Explorers are 13-5.
“Everyone is playing loose, and I definitely think that contributes to the success we’ve been having,” Ghelfi said. “Guys are coming out here and we’re piecing it together. You look up in the seventh and eighth innings, and we have a lead.”