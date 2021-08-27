Overnight rain washes out Explorers' final Friday home game

SIOUX CITY — Due to torrential rain into the morning hours in the Sioux City area, Friday's game between the Sioux Falls Canaries and Sioux City Explorers was postponed.

The game will be made up as part of a double header at 1 p.m. Saturday at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park. There will be two seven-inning contests with the second game starting approximately thirty minutes after the completion of the first one.

Tickets purchased for Friday's game can be exchanged for either Saturday's doubleheader or for the regular season home finale at 4 p.m. Sunday. The double header will be single admission, as tickets purchased tomorrow will be valid for both games.

The Explorers played until the wee hours late Thursday night, and Houston left town with a series win.

The Apollos took the final two games of the three game set from the Sioux City Explorers, grabbing the rubber game by a final score of 8-4.

The X’s raced out to a 3-1 lead at the end of the third inning after a first inning RBI single from Lane Milligan and a two run double from Seamus Curran.