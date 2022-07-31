Patrick Ledet, early offensive spark allow Explorers to get win over Chicago

SIOUX CITY — A win is a win, and the Sioux City Explorers earned another one of those Saturday with little drama.

The Explorers jumped out to an early lead, and Patrick Ledet notched a quality start in a 4-2 win over Chicago at Lewis and Clark Park.

Sioux City has won five out of their last six, with four of those coming by come-from-behind victories.

“We’ve had some crazy come-from-behind wins in the last week, but it doesn’t matter how we win,” said closer Thomas McIlraith, who earned the save. “Winning is winning, and we couldn’t be happier.”

Saturday wasn’t one of those games.

The Explorers jumped out to a 4-0 lead through five innings.

In the second inning, Ademar Rifaela hit a single to left field and that scored Gabe Snyder. Snyder led off that inning with a hit by pitch, and he advanced to second on a groundout from Nate Samson.

Then, in the fifth, Danny Amaral drove in two runs with a single to left. Zack Kone and Jack Kelly scored on that play.

Amaral later scored on an RBI single from Blake Tiberi.

Rifaela had three hits, while Tiberi had two. Rifaela had the lone extra-base hit with a double.

Ledet, who scored one of the comeback runs as a baserunner on Friday, only had to focus on being a pitcher.

He went seven innings and allowed just two earned runs, which both came in the seventh inning.

The Explorers All-Star starter surrendered six hits and one walk. Ledet ranked that performance toward the top of the season personally.

“It’s been huge, and we’ve been struggling a little bit,” Ledet said. “To win the past two series, and winning these first two games, that’s huge, too. Chicago has a really good lineup, and credit to those guys, they’re fighters. Luckily, we just came out on top.

“I was able to command my fastball on both sides of the plate,” Ledet added. “Curveball was good and my cutter was working really well in counts. I held off throwing my changeup, so when I did use it later in the game, it still had hitters off-balance.”

Thomas McIlraith got the save, as he struck out the side in the ninth inning. He threw 14 pitches, and got nine strikes.

McIlraith got ahead in the count of his final two batters he saw.

“I threw a bit on the road stand, so I was still feeling good,” McIlraith said. “I wanted to come give us another win.”