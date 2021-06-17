 Skip to main content
Patrick Ledet throws complete game to lead Sioux City Explorers
PRO BASEBALL | EXPLORERS 2, COUGARS 1

Patrick Ledet throws complete game to lead Sioux City Explorers

GENEVA, Ill. — Patrick Ledet gave the Sioux City Explorers bullpen the night off on Thursday. 

The Explorers beat the Kane County Cougars, 2-1. 

Ledet allowed one unearned run on nine hits, while striking out seven and walking just one. He allowed a run to the Cougars in the bottom of the first and then blanked them the rest of the way. He tossed a season high 117 pitches in the outing to collect all 27 outs. 

Sioux City again waited for a few innings to get the offense rolling. It was able to tie it in the fifth when Sebastian Zawada doubled to lead off the frame. He scored on a two-out double by Mitch Ghelfi to tie the game at one. 

In the seventh, Sioux City took the lead. Chris Clare was hit by a Scott Harkin pitch to lead off the frame. He advanced to second on the first professional hit for rookie D.J. Poteet. Clare then attempted to score on a Joseph Monge single to center but was thrown out at the dish. However Poteet went first to third on the play and he scored a batter later on a dropped third strike which should have ended the inning but instead put the X’s on top 2-1. 

Cougars starter Scott Harkin was the tough luck loser in this one as he also pitched a gem. The righty allowed two runs in seven innings on just five hits, he struck out a season high nine and walked just two. 

Patrick Ledet mug

Ledet
