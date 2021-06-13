Railcats rally in second inning to take series from X's

Gary, Ind.– A four run second inning was all the Gary SouthShore RailCats needed to beat the Sioux City Explorers on Sunday in the rubber game of the weekend series on Sunday, as the RailCats came away with a 4-2 victory.
Gary had the bases loaded with only one out in the bottom of the second inning when Nikola Vasic hit a ground ball to shortstop. The Explorers attempted a double play, but Vasic just beat it out, allowing a run to score, and the inning to continue. The call ended up being big, as Tyler Van Marter crushed over the left field fence on the first pitch of the next at-bat. The three run homer gave Gary a 4-0 lead.
That was enough for RailCats starter Adam Heidenfelder (4-0). A surprise start announced just earlier in the morning, Heidenfelder earned the win by going six innings and allowing just one run on four hits, while striking out seven and walking one batter.
The lone run Heidenfelder allowed was on a home run by Jose Sermo. Sermo had an incredible day at the plate for Sioux City, going 4-4, with his tenth homer of the year, and a triple. The home run came in the sixth and made it a 4-1 game.
Brett Adcock (1-3) got the loss for the X’s, going 6.1 innings and allowing four runs while surrendering six hits, walking five and striking out three. He threw a season high 125 pitches, as the X’s bullpen got some much needed rest after the fifteen inning game the previous night.
Sioux City had a golden opportunity in the top of the eighth. The X’s loaded the bases with nobody out, and scored a run on a Sebastian Zawada sacrifice fly to center field to cut the deficit to 4-2. But the X’s comeback bid ended there, as Chris Clare hit a screaming line drive into the glove of Gary third baseman Phil Caulfield, who then doubled off the runner at second to end the threat.
Cole Cook (1) picked up the save for the Cats after getting the last five outs of the ballgame for the RailCats. The X’s were able to bring the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but were unable to get a rally going.
Sioux City now continues the seven game road trip as they meet the Kane County Cougars for the first time, with first pitch set for Monday night at 6:30 pm.
Tags
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.