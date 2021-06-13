Railcats rally in second inning to take series from X's

The Bandits defense held the Mustangs in check on Saturday, finishing with 13 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Gary, Ind.– A four run second inning was all the Gary SouthShore RailCats needed to beat the Sioux City Explorers on Sunday in the rubber game of the weekend series on Sunday, as the RailCats came away with a 4-2 victory.

Gary had the bases loaded with only one out in the bottom of the second inning when Nikola Vasic hit a ground ball to shortstop. The Explorers attempted a double play, but Vasic just beat it out, allowing a run to score, and the inning to continue. The call ended up being big, as Tyler Van Marter crushed over the left field fence on the first pitch of the next at-bat. The three run homer gave Gary a 4-0 lead.

That was enough for RailCats starter Adam Heidenfelder (4-0). A surprise start announced just earlier in the morning, Heidenfelder earned the win by going six innings and allowing just one run on four hits, while striking out seven and walking one batter.

The lone run Heidenfelder allowed was on a home run by Jose Sermo. Sermo had an incredible day at the plate for Sioux City, going 4-4, with his tenth homer of the year, and a triple. The home run came in the sixth and made it a 4-1 game.