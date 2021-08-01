Railcats shut down X's to even series

SIOUX CITY – (LATE SATURDAY) The Gary SouthShore RailCats kept the Sioux City Explorers offense in check, en route to a 4-1 win on Saturday, to force a rubber game to decide the series.

The X’s struck first in the ball game, as LT Tolbert drove in Chris Clare with an RBI single to give Sioux City at 1-0 lead.

However that is all that the Explorers would score in the ball game as they were shut out for the eight remaining innings. They collected two hits in both the first and second but then collected, but then couldn't scratch out more than one hit in any other inning.

Michael Lang notched a hit in his first game back with the X's, his first hit since June 10th.

RailCats starter Josh Vincent (2-2) who earned the win and quality start, shut down the Explorers offense for the majority of the game, by allowing just one run in six innings, scattering seven hits, while walking two and striking out three.

The RailCats took the lead in the fourth when Jackson Smith blooped a single to right-center field with two outs in the inning and runners at second and third to go ahead 2-1.