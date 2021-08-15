Sermo homers, Adcock dominates in X's win over Cleburne

SIOUX CITY – (late Saturday) Brett Adock dealt for seven innings, and Jose Sermo’s eighth inning home run powered the Sioux City Explorers to an important 3-1 win over the Cleburne Railroaders, to even up the weekend series.

The three game set was promised to be of great importance and has turned into two instant classics with both teams winning the game in their final at bats. After Cleburne spoiled the series opener, it was the Explorers turn to deliver the drama.

While picking up a no decision, Brett Adcock still delivered arguably his best start of the year for Sioux City as he went seven innings, allowing just one run on five hits, with no walks, and six strikeouts.

The only run he surrendered came in the third when John Nester tripled to center field., and then scored on an Alay Lago groundout to give Cleburne a 1-0 lead.

Matching Adcock for most of the way was rookie and fellow southpaw Kody Bullard, who also received a no decision. He allowed just one run over five and two-thirds innings, scattering four hits with a pair of walks and striking out three batters.

The lone run he surrendered came when Michael Lang tripled to lead off the sixth inning and scored on a Jose Sermo sacrifice fly to right field to knot things up, 1-1.