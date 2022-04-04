Sermo, Lang say goodbye to Sioux City Explorers

SIOUX CITY — End of an era.

The Sioux City Explorers said goodbye to a pair of franchise icons on Monday, as the team announced the departures of outfielder Michael Lang and infielder Jose Sermo.

Lang is retiring from baseball after eight seasons with Sioux City, while Sermo is signing a deal with the Musashi Bears of the independent Baseball Challenge League in Japan.

Both players left their mark on the franchise record book, with Lang and Sermo both standing atop the team's leaderboard in several offensive categories.

Over eight seasons, Lang played an X’s franchise-record 588 games, while setting new team marks with 680 career hits, 462 runs, 114 doubles, 33 triples, 963 total bases, 2,308 at-bats, 2,626 plate appearances, and a 18.6 career WAR.

Lang joined the team in 2012 after going undrafted out of Rutgers University. He spent parts of two seasons at the Single-A level in the Arizona Diamondbacks system, and also played the early part of the 2019 season in St. Paul, before he was reacquired by Sioux City.

Aside from those two stints, the rest of Lang’s baseball career was spent at Lewis and Clark Park.

To Montgomery, Lang was the ultimate run-scoring machine. He wasn’t going to blow people away with his power, but Lang’s sheer speed and ability to score runs was a tremendous offensive asset for the X’s.

“You’d go to the the runs scored, and it’s 80, 82, 84. That’s what he did for the Sioux City Explorers, he knew how to score a run.” Montgomery said. “Obviously, stealing bases was very important to him as well, and he fit our mold. He was a grinder type, a guy that went in and did what he needed to do.

“It sure was fun while it lasted.”

While Lang is stepping away from the game, the door hasn’t been slammed shut on a possible return down the line.

“Maybe something in the future might work out for Michael and the Sioux City Explorers, but for right now, he’s content with hanging the cleats up,” Montgomery said. “He’s going to go and play some amateur ball in Minnesota to stay in shape, just in case, because we’ve had how many guys picked up over the years? He’s a phone call away.”

As for Sermo, the plan is to work toward getting a call-up to Japanese big-league ball.

Sermo, who spent time at third and first base in 2021, set multiple home run records over his three seasons with the X’s. He hit 29 big flies in 2021 to break Kevin Garner’s franchise single-season record of 27, a number that also pushed him past Nolan Lane’s team-best 57 career home runs. Sermo ends his time in Sioux City with 59 homers.

The 31-year old former Milwaukee Brewers farmhand had 287 hits in 278 career games in Sioux City, with a .290 batting average, 244 RBI, doubles, 208 runs scored, and 63 stolen bases.

Sermo’s goal now, according to Montgomery, is to use his time with the Musashi Bears to hopefully catch on with a team in Nippon Professional Baseball, Japan’s highest league. Other American Association players have made the trek before Sermo, including 2021 AA Player of the Year Adam Brett Walker, who now plays for the Yomiuri Giants.

Even though the X’s owned Sermo’s rights for the 2022 season, Montgomery didn’t want to hold him back from a new opportunity to possibly play big league ball, and gave his blessing for Sermo to sign an overseas deal.

“I didn’t want to hold him hostage,” Montgomery said. “He gave us 2018, 2019, and 2021, and even though we have his rights for the 2022 season, I felt it was the right thing to do for what Jose has done for us.”

With the departure of both players, the X’s will have some new spots to fill, both in terms of on-field production and clubhouse leadership.

In the new season, Montgomery plans to look to returners like Nick Franklin, Zach Hedges, and Nate Samson to fill the void, while fondly looking back on all that his two departed stars accomplished over the years.

“Obviously, it’s a new chapter,” Montgomery said. “We were very fortunate to have Sermo and Lang for so long. Just what they did for us not only on the field, but off the field as well, true professionals. Guys who came to the field every single day, and you never heard a complaint. You never heard a peep out of them. They were arguably two of the best that ever donned a Sioux City Explorer uniform.”

The Explorers will open the season on May 17, with a home game against the Lake Country Dockhounds.

