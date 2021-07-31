Sioux City blasts Gary SouthShore 12-3 on Friday

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City received another good start and the offense rolled over the Gary SouthShore RailCats en route to a 12-3 series-opening victory on Friday night at Lewis and Clark Park.

Patrick Ledet picked up where Jonah Smith and Zach Hedges left off, as he earned the victory going seven innings, allowing just three runs on eight hits while striking out nine and walking none.

Ledet recorded his consecutive quality start. Over his last 14 2/3 innings, Ledet has allowed allowing six runswhile walking none and striking out 20.

He was given a large cushion to work with by the X’s offense, which remained hot during this home stand. They scored in the first inning after Chase Harris led off the inning by reaching on a dropped third strike, he then stole second and third and scored on a Jose Sermo single.

The X’s scored five times in the bottom of the third. With the bases loaded and one ou,t it was a string of run-producing plays from Seamus Curran, Sebastian Zawada and Blake Tiberi. A wild pitch and a Mitch Ghelfi infield knock capped the scoring to make it 6-1.

Sioux City collected six hits in the inning, all of them singles.