Sioux City Explorers bounce back to beat Houston Apollos

SIOUX CITY — Another good start from Brett Adcock and a couple of timely home runs powered the Sioux City Explorers on Thursday to the series win over the Houston Apollos 5-3.

Sioux City got the scoring started in the second inning as Lane Milligan and Chris Clare reached second and third on consecutive singles with some aggressive base running. Blake Tiberi collected his first hit as an Explorer with a single to score the two runs and gave Sioux City a 2-0 lead.

Jose Sermo doubled that lead in the third with his 14th home run of the season.

Adcock earned the win as he once again for a third straight start pitched well. He retired the first nine batters that he faced. Ran into a jam in the fourth with the bases loaded but got out of it unscathed. His only mistake came on one pitch in the sixth to Brian Dansereau who hit a solo home run to lead off the inning and make it a 4-1 game.

Adcock ended up tossing 5.2 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking two and striking out seven.

After the home run for Houston, Sioux City answered immediately as their lead off batter in the sixth also clobbered a solo home run. Lane Milligan crushed his fifth down the right field line, keeping it fair to give Sioux City a 5-1 lead.

Houston added a pair of runs in the ninth on a Dom Derenzo two-run home run.

