Sioux City Explorers bring back Nate Gercken, sign two more

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers announced the signings of right-handed pitchers Nate Gercken, Daniel Hrbek and Max Kuhns.

The 2021 season will be Gercken’s sixth season in professional baseball and second in Sioux City.

Gercken put together an incredible 2019 campaign for the X’s. A season where he was coming off of a Tommy John procedure done the previous September, his 42 appearances were second on the team behind only league-leader Matt Pobereyko. He had a minuscule ERA of 1.91 and a 4-2 record. In 47 innings of work, he struck out 44 batters. He was also named to the mid-season South Division All-Star Team.

The 28-year-old California native was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 17th round of the 2015 MLB Draft following a stellar career at the Academy of Art University (San Francisco, California), where he set single-season records during his senior year for ERA (2.90), strikeouts (79), opponent batting average (.206), shutouts (2) and innings pitched (96 1/3).

Gercken’s first taste of pro ball came for the Twins during the summer of 2015, appearing in 11 games, two starts, for the Elizabethton Twins, their rookie-level affiliate. He put together a 6.69 ERA in 35 innings, striking out 35 batters.