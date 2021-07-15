Sioux City Explorers' bullpen putting together the pieces without Matt Pobereyko

SIOUX CITY — Danny Hrbek sat on the edge of his seat Wednesday night until his name was called.

Hrbek isn’t the only one who has that feeling in the Sioux City Explorers bullpen.

Hrbek was one of three pitchers who worked the ninth inning at Lewis and Clark Park, as the Explorers beat the Sioux Falls Canaries 7-5 for their second straight win.

“We have to be ready for any situation at any one point,” Hrbek said. “You look for that as a reliever. You watch all game to see what everyone does, and to get in there and get the chance, your adrenaline is through the roof. You have to go in there and do it.”

The Explorers are working on their closer role by committee, a week after established closer Matt Pobereyko was picked up by the Miami Marlins.

Hrbek said that there is a competitive atmosphere all around. Every relief pitcher wants the chance to pitch with the game on the line, but they all know they’re all there to help the X’s add another tally to the win column.

“I don’t think there’s any one guy that can’t do it,” Hrbek said. “We all have each other’s backs. You’re on the edge of your seat the whole game and you have to stay locked in.”