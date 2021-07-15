Sioux City Explorers' bullpen putting together the pieces without Matt Pobereyko

SIOUX CITY — Danny Hrbek sat on the edge of his seat Wednesday night until his name was called.
Hrbek isn’t the only one who has that feeling in the Sioux City Explorers bullpen.
Hrbek was one of three pitchers who worked the ninth inning at Lewis and Clark Park, as the Explorers beat the Sioux Falls Canaries 7-5 for their second straight win.
“We have to be ready for any situation at any one point,” Hrbek said. “You look for that as a reliever. You watch all game to see what everyone does, and to get in there and get the chance, your adrenaline is through the roof. You have to go in there and do it.”
The Explorers are working on their closer role by committee, a week after established closer Matt Pobereyko was picked up by the Miami Marlins.
Hrbek said that there is a competitive atmosphere all around. Every relief pitcher wants the chance to pitch with the game on the line, but they all know they’re all there to help the X’s add another tally to the win column.
“I don’t think there’s any one guy that can’t do it,” Hrbek said. “We all have each other’s backs. You’re on the edge of your seat the whole game and you have to stay locked in.”
Explorers manager Steve Montgomery said he’s been piecing together the bullpen as best he could.
“It’s big shoes to fill,” Montgomery said. “I’ve always put a lot of stock into my setup guys with runners on, pitching around, stuff like that. For guys who pitch in the ninth, it’s either you can or you can’t. You almost have to be goofy, and when you talk to Pobereyko, he’s the perfect type of closer, because he’s not all there.”
On Tuesday night, Nate Gercken finished the job, and he earned his first save.
Gercken was a part of the four-man charge that took over the last two innings.
Tyler Koch started the eighth inning. Koch took on the assignment of facing Wyatt Ulrich and Cade Gotta.
He forced Ulrich to ground out to first base, then he struck out Gotta.
Koch walked Nick Gotta, and that was the end of his night.
It wasn’t because Koch was on a short leash. Montgomery just wanted to play the matchup.
Gercken then needed to face four guys to get the third out.
Gercken surrendered a single to Jabari Henry, then he walked Zane Gurwitz. Nick Gotta eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Then, Gercken was sent back out for the ninth inning.
Gercken gave up a lead-off walk, and after that, Montgomery brought in Jose Velez.
Montgomery wanted to flip Angelo Altavilla around to the right side of the plate.
That strategy worked, as Velez got Altavilla to pop out in the infield.
Then, Velez forced a force play on a ground ball to third base. Blake Tiberi made the force play at second base.
Montgomery wanted to stick a right-hander on Cade Gotta, so Montgomery brought in Hrbek.
Cade Gotta walked, but Hrbek got Nick Gotta to strike out looking.
“I thought the bullpen pitched well,” Montgomery said. “We figured out a way to get it done.”
Montgomery said he didn’t want to worry about the closer situation, because the X’s need to be leading for him to employ that strategy.
He also said that there are some guys who could be the closer, if a candidate establishes himself over the next few games.
“I’m just trying to piece it together right now,” Montgomery said. “We just need to find guys who can (close). If we have to do it by committee, we’ll do it by committee. I’m not worried about it. If we’re getting into that situation, it’s because we’re winning games.”
The bullpen was used because of the lead that Sioux City built on Wednesday night.
The key hit to the night was a two-run infield single from Chris Clare in the sixth inning.
Sioux Falls first baseman Jordan Ebert was playing far enough off the bag that allowed Clare to reach base.
“It was a tough at-bat and I tried to make a good swing on that pitch,” Clare said. “I don’t know why the first baseman was playing there. We’ll take it. They shifted me all game, and I like to go the other way. When I hit it, I for sure thought it was in the four hole. I saw (Ebert) dive, and lucky enough, I got there.”
Joe Riley picked up the win, something he needed after getting beat up by Kansas City in his last outing. There, the Monarchs charged Riley with seven earned runs over four innings.
Wednesday was a different story.
Riley, who is a rookie from Alameda, California, went six innings and allowed four earned runs on five hits.
"He's got to keep the ball down in the zone," Montgomery said. "He's a rookie, so he's got to learn how to pick and choose who he wants to hurt him. It's just a matter of picking and choosing. We have to learn from that. Those runs he gave up are all on mistake pitches."
The pitching rotation has seen its ERA go from 4.82 to 6.03, in the previous 12 games entering Wednesday. Montgomery said that momentum snowballed on the X's against them.
He thought Patrick Ledet thought he got back to normal form in Tuesday's game, and he thought Zach Hedges has simply run into bad luck.
"It seems like we don't turn a double play for him, or give up a bleeder," Montgomery said. "You look Monday night, and he should have been done with a lead, but defensively, we were all out of sorts."