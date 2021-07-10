Sioux City Explorers closer Matt Pobereyko heads to Miami Marlins organization

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Matt Pobereyko got the call on Saturday.

Pobereyko, the closer for the Sioux City Explorers, had his contract purchased by the Miami Marlins before Saturday's game against Kansas City.

Pobereyko leaves the X's with 14 saves. That leads the American Association.

Pobereyko appeared in 21 games, logging 24 1/3 innings. He had an ERA of 2.21, and he recorded 37 strikeouts.

Pobereyko appeared in twelve games in June, compiling a 1.20 ERA with 23 strikeouts. Opponents hit just .137 off Pobereyko. He led the league in saves in that time with eight, with the next closest total being five.

In 2019 with the X’s, the right hander led the league in appearances with 47 and tied the Sioux City single season franchise record with 24 saves and earned a spot on the South Division All-Star team.

Pobereyko became the fifth Sioux City player to have a contract transferred to a major league club in 2021.

Pobereyko, however, was not used in Friday's 8-2 loss to Kansas City.

The Monarchs led 8-0 at one point in the game.