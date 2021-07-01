Sioux City Explorers' cold streak continues in loss to Houston Apollos

The hitters were fouling balls off, allowing pitchers to get ahead in the count. That changes a hitter’s approach to the plate.

Entering Wednesday’s game, Sioux City was hitting .272 as a team, with 37 hits over its last five games.

“I think you’re seeing a little bit of a carryover,” Montgomery said. “We haven’t hit it well the first two games of this series. We just need to come to the park with a positive attitude.”

Montgomery said that the current hitting slump is a concern. He believed the situational hitting has not been there in the last few days.

“We should be having better quality at-bats,” Montgomery said. “It’s to be expected sometimes. Guys don’t want to come here and walk, but we have to play better as a team. Not one guy is going to carry us.”

There was a prime example of that in the loss on Wednesday.

Sioux City loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth with no outs. L.T. Tolbert, Chase Harris and Jose Sermo all reached base with two singles and a walk.

Houston changed pitchers after Sermo loaded the bases by a forced walk, and that’s where the Apollos turned their fortune around.

