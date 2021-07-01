Sioux City Explorers' cold streak continues in loss to Houston Apollos

SIOUX CITY — Even a small layoff can throw off good mojo.
That’s what has happened to the Sioux City Explorers, and it was apparent Wednesday in a 4-3 loss to Houston at Lewis and Clark Park.
The Explorers spent late last week having a couple of unexpected days off, as last Thursday’s game against Lincoln got rained out, then the scheduled game on Friday between the Cleburne Railroaders and X’s wasn’t actually played.
The Railroaders couldn’t get their bus up here in time for game time, so the X’s won by forfeit.
Since then, the X’s have lost three of their last four, including Wednesday’s loss to the Apollos.
According to Explorers manager Steve Montgomery, the Explorers have taken batting practice three times in the last week or so, due to weather and Friday’s forfeit.
The Explorers just aren’t in a groove like they were before the uncontrollable factors came into play.
“We need to play every day and get into a routine,” Montgomery said. “By the end of this homestand (which ends Sunday vs. Kane County), we need to get going. When you don’t see live pitching, that’s why baseball is played every day, you could see it in the Cleburne series.”
Montgomery noticed that the Explorers weren’t making solid contact with the ball against the Railroaders.
The hitters were fouling balls off, allowing pitchers to get ahead in the count. That changes a hitter’s approach to the plate.
Entering Wednesday’s game, Sioux City was hitting .272 as a team, with 37 hits over its last five games.
“I think you’re seeing a little bit of a carryover,” Montgomery said. “We haven’t hit it well the first two games of this series. We just need to come to the park with a positive attitude.”
Montgomery said that the current hitting slump is a concern. He believed the situational hitting has not been there in the last few days.
“We should be having better quality at-bats,” Montgomery said. “It’s to be expected sometimes. Guys don’t want to come here and walk, but we have to play better as a team. Not one guy is going to carry us.”
There was a prime example of that in the loss on Wednesday.
Sioux City loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth with no outs. L.T. Tolbert, Chase Harris and Jose Sermo all reached base with two singles and a walk.
Houston changed pitchers after Sermo loaded the bases by a forced walk, and that’s where the Apollos turned their fortune around.
Nate Samson hit a fly ball to right field, but it wasn’t deep enough for Tolbert to score. Then, Lane Milligan struck out swinging.
Houston reliever Pierce Smith got out of the jam by getting Chris Clare to fly out to right field.
The X’s also had a chance to win the game in the ninth inning.
Sioux City brought home a run thanks to a balk by Houston closer Ryan Richardson, but the game ended with a runner on third base.
Tolbert started the two-out rally with a line drive to right center. Harris followed up with a line drive down the left-field line, but the ball rolled into the picnic area, and the umpires called a ground rule double.
Sermo came on with two runners in scoring position, and even though Tolbert scored thanks to the balk, Richardson got Sermo to strike out to end the game.
“We didn’t do enough offensively,” Montgomery said. “We let them off the hook too many times. You can say everything you want about their record, but they put on their pants the same way we do. They still swing wood bats. They have guys who compete and want to win. When you don’t do the little things, you’re going to lose.”
Sioux City struck first, however, with a run in the first inning.
Samson knocked in Tolbert with an RBI single.
Then, in the third inning, Samson drove in the other X’s run with a sacrifice fly.
Luke Jaksich took the loss. He was the second pitcher who came into the game. Jaksich allowed two runs on two hits in one inning of work.
Montgomery used four other pitchers in the last four innings.
Those four pitchers — Matt Quintana, Danny Hrbek, Brandon Brosher and Jose Velez — struck out nine of the final 12 hitters.
Those four also combined to be perfect in the final 12 outs.
Sioux City’s pitching staff collected an earned run average of 4.21 entering the game on Wednesday night, best in the American Association.
The bullpen itself had a 2.85 ERA, even though no X’s pitcher is inside the league’s Top 10 for ERA.
“It’s one of the strengths of our team, and we have depth out there,” Montgomery said. “The bullpen came in and did their jobs. They threw up zeroes.”
The bullpen tried to pick up where starter Jonah Smith left off. In his first professional start, Smith allowed two runs on four hits in four innings.
Five of the 12 outs he recorded were strikeouts.
Sioux City ended its series with Houston on Thursday night. Kane County comes into town for a three-game holiday series starting Friday.