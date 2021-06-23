Sioux City Explorers continue winning ways over Lincoln Saltdogs

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Sioux City Explorers have been the Achilles' heel for the Lincoln Saltdogs since 2015.

That momentum continued on Tuesday.

Jose Sermo hit two solo home runs — one in the first and another in the fourth inning — en route to a 7-6 win over the Saltdogs at Haymarket Park.

Sermo now has clobbered six home runs and driven in 12 RBI in seven games against the Lincoln Saltdogs in 2021 and has now ten home runs against the Saltdogs in 32 career games with Sioux City.

Lane Milligan homered in the fourth inning, and Chris Clare had a two-run single in the fifth inning.

Patrick Ledet picked up the win by covering five innings, allowing five runs, four earned on five hits with a couple strikeouts and walks.

Ledet, this week's American Association Pitcher of the Week, is 4-0 on the season.

After Steve Montgomery took over as manager of the Explorers that year, Sioux City is 54-21 against the Saltdogs, a .720 winning percentage.

Not surprisingly, it's the most wins for Montgomery against another opponent in the American Association.