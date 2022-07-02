Sioux City Explorers' Danny Amaral hits three-run game-winning home run to start off holiday weekend

SIOUX CITY — Danny Amaral trusted his instinct when he needed it the most on Friday night.

The former Pittsburgh Pirates prospect hit a three-run, game-winning home run to give the Sioux City Explorers a 5-3 win over Winnipeg at Lewis and Clark Park.

Amaral knew he was going to see an offspeed pitch in the 11th inning, and he pounded the pitch over the left-field wall to give the X’s the series-opening win.

“I saw one pitch and I was looking for a pitch over the plate, and I was lucky to get one,” Amaral said. “I put a good swing on it. Their pitching staff did a great job, and Chase (Harris) did a great job getting a hit (in the 11th inning) and that changed the momentum of the game.”

In Amaral’s fifth at-bat of the night, he was looking for an offspeed pitch. He ended up striking out swinging in the ninth inning, but Amaral didn’t change his approach.

He was still confident he was going to see the pitch he wanted.

Amaral and manager Steve Montgomery discussed the at-bat, and Montgomery trusted that his left fielder was going to get the job done, if he had come up to bat again.

“The players aren’t always going to agree with me, and I’m not always going to agree with them, but if they have a plan, stick to it,” Montgomery said. “I’ll be damned if he didn’t get an offspeed pitch over the plate and he deposited it. He has an idea of what he’s going to do. He sticks to the plan, and he figures out a way to get it done.

“He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Montgomery said. “He’s played at second and at left. He’s a great kid. His dad (Rich Amaral) played in the big leagues. He just loves the game of baseball.”

It’s the second straight season Amaral has hit a game-winning homer.

He did so with the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pirates. It came against the Somerset Yankees.

“It was great, and it was a cool feeling,” Amaral said.

Amaral’s home run was his fourth of 2022, and his 22nd in his college, summer ball and professional career. His season high in homers is seven, and that happened last year with the Curve.

The Explorers scored both of their regulation runs early in the game. They scored once n the second and once in the third.

Blake Tiberi scored on a fielder’s choice in the second inning.

Nate Samson had an RBI groundout in the third inning that scored Trey Martin.

Winnipeg scored once during the third inning — off a Logan Hill home run — then again in the seventh inning via an RBI single from Raul Navarro.

The Explorers had chances to score late in the game. They had the bases loaded in the eighth inning, but the Goldeyes got out of the jam by forcing Zack Kone to groundout.

Sioux City packed the bases again in the ninth, but Winnipeg escaped the threat there, too.

Montgomery was just relieved that the Explorers were able to come away with a win to start the holiday weekend.

“The record doesn’t show that how hard these guys work,” the X’s manager said. “Today was the best day that you could be a Sioux City Explorer. The reason why, we had the Miracle League in from three to six o’clock. Seeing the joy on those kids’ faces, and then, to hit a walk-off? Are you kidding me? Today is my favorite day. I love the Miracle League, and I love that we associate ourselves with them.”

Montgomery reminds his players every year how much it means for the Miracle League players to step out onto the field at Lewis and Clark Park and spend three hours with the Explorers.

“This is their big-league opportunity,” Montgomery said. “It was just great seeing some familiar faces after doing this for so long. Kevin Negaard does a great job over there and it’s just a wonderful organization.”

The Explorers are at home for the remainder of the holiday weekend, with 7:05 p.m. home games against the Goldeyes on Sunday and Monday. There are firework shows scheduled after both games.

