Sioux City Explorers fall one game short of American Association playoffs

SIOUX CITY — Gabe Snyder looked across the field watching the Saltdogs celebrate after Monday’s game at Lewis and Clark Park, and he hoped that image will stay in the front of everyone's minds until the spring.

The Saltdogs needed to win three out of four games in the final series of the regular season, and that’s exactly what they did.

Lincoln clinched the fourth and final spot in the Western Division on the road with a 10-1 win over the Explorers.

“It’s been a long year, and we were looking forward to this game, but it didn’t go our way,” Snyder said. “It’s a tough loss. Any time you see the opponent celebrating on your home field, they’re celebrating like you want to, it fires you up.”

Both teams finished the season with a 49-51 mark, but the Saltdogs earned the tiebreaker based on head-to-head record.

The Saltdogs wasted little time scoring during the game on Labor Day.

They scored four times in the first inning, and they killed any juice that was in the dugout and the crowd.

Justin Byrd led off the inning with a walk, and Rayder Ascanio advanced Byrd from first to third base on a hit-and-run.

Ryan Long drove in Byrd on a double play, but did not earn credit for an RBI.

Later on in the inning, Luke Roskam had an RBI single, Josh Altmann an RBI double and Skyler Weber ended the four-run rally with an RBI single.

Lincoln tacked on its fifth run in the second inning. Ascanio drove in Hunter Clanin on an RBI single.

Explorers manager Steve Montgomery went to the bullpen earlier than he wanted.

“We’re just obviously extremely disappointed,” Explorers manager Steve Montgomery said. “It wasn’t for a lack of preparation. It wasn’t for a lack of effort. Lincoln played well. You’d want to go back and take back Saturday and Sunday’s games. But, good for them. They got into the playoffs.”

Zach Hedges got the start, but the Saltdogs chased him early. Hedges went 1 2/3 innings, and he allowed four earned runs on six hits. He walked two and struck out one.

Solomon Bates was the first reliever to be called upon in Monday’s game.

Bates threw scoreless innings in the third and fourth innings, but Lincoln caught up with the former San Francisco Giants prospect during the fifth inning.

Weber had a sacrifice fly, while Welington Dotel had an RBI triple in the fifth inning.

Again, the Explorers had to go to their bullpen during the fifth and they brought in All-Star closer Thomas McIlraith.

McIlraith got out of trouble in the fifth inning, but not even he could last without giving up runs, either.

In the eighth inning, the Saltdogs scored three more runs. The big hit in that inning came on a two-run home run out to left field from No. 9-hitter Hunter Clanin.

Long also had an RBI single, but that came off Mitchell Verburg, Sioux City’s third reliever on Monday.

McIlraith went 2 1/3 innings, and he allowed three runs (all earned) on four hits.

Verburg pitched two innings, both without allowing a run. He allowed four hits.

Sioux City’s lone run came in the ninth inning. Snyder had a one-out single, and he later scored on a Dylan Kelly RBI groundout.

Lincoln held Sioux City with four hits.

“Sioux City is one of my favorite franchises, and we know everybody,” Saltdogs General Manager Charlie Meyer said. “It’s a tough deal. We could both be in this thing, because I think both could do a lot of damage.”

Montgomery said after the game he hopes fans don’t remember the 2022 Explorers by the final game.

He hopes the community remembers the Explorers for their resiliency.

The Explorers had to bounce back after a 3-12 start, and climbed back to the .500 point, which is where Montgomery hoped the X’s got even back in May.

“We really dug ourselves out,” Montgomery said. “We played .650 baseball over the last six weeks. It came down to three teams. I don;t feel like the better team won, but you have to give them credit. We’ll be back next year, and this will be fuel for me and my coaching staff.

“In 2014, we didn’t make the playoffs, and you look at what we did in 2015,” Montgomery added. “In 17, we didn’t make the playoffs, but you look at what we did in 2018. This will definitely be fuel. The offseason starts today. It’s just disappointing.”