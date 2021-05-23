Sioux City Explorers hit three homers in win over Milwaukee

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers scored three runs in the second inning, and that sparked a much-needed 7-5 win Sunday over the Milwaukee Milkmen.

In that second inning, Chase Harris hit a three-run home run that gave the Explorers the lead. Joseph Monge started the rally with a single, then Lane Milligan forced a walk. Harris' homer came on the first pitch of the at-bat.

Milligan turned around in the fourth inning to hit a long ball of his own, and that added to the X's lead. Sebastian Zawada led off the inning with a double.

Sioux City added two more runs in the eighth inning. Jose Sermo hit a two-run homer.

Max Kuhns got the win on Sunday. He allowed one run on one hit in relief.

Matt Pobereyko earned his first save of the season. He threw a perfect ninth inning.

LATE SATURDAY

MILKMEN 7, X's 6: Brandon Brosher took the loss giving up three runs, two of them being earned.