Sioux City Explorers hit three homers in win over Milwaukee

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers scored three runs in the second inning, and that sparked a much-needed 7-5 win Sunday over the Milwaukee Milkmen.
In that second inning, Chase Harris hit a three-run home run that gave the Explorers the lead. Joseph Monge started the rally with a single, then Lane Milligan forced a walk. Harris' homer came on the first pitch of the at-bat.
Milligan turned around in the fourth inning to hit a long ball of his own, and that added to the X's lead. Sebastian Zawada led off the inning with a double.
Sioux City added two more runs in the eighth inning. Jose Sermo hit a two-run homer.
Max Kuhns got the win on Sunday. He allowed one run on one hit in relief.
Matt Pobereyko earned his first save of the season. He threw a perfect ninth inning.
LATE SATURDAY
MILKMEN 7, X's 6: Brandon Brosher took the loss giving up three runs, two of them being earned.
Nate Gercken got the call in the seventh and he was one pitch away from getting out of a bases loaded nobody out jam before a wild pitch scored a run. The 6’7’ righty struck out the batter the next pitch to end the inning.
The next inning both teams put runs on the board. Matt Quintana took over in the eighth and gave up 2 runs, neither being earned. Milkmen shortstop, Mason Davis, doubled to left with one out, then moved to third after tagging up on a deep fly ball to center. With two outs, second baseman Aaron Hill reached on a second Explorers error allowing Davis to score. Hill scored later in the inning off a single from Brett Vertigan.
Needing a boost in the bottom of the eighth, the X’s got it thanks to a two-out rally behind the bats of Nate Samson and Jared Walker. Samson singled to center to start it then was brought home by a towering home run from Jared Walker. Walker’s tater marked his third hit of the night, he finished the game 3-3 with 4 RBI and a walk, missing only a triple to complete the cycle.
Pobereyko got the call out of the pen in the ninth and promptly struck out the side in his first appearance of the year.