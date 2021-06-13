Sioux City Explorers' Jared Walker honors family on his path up professional baseball

In June of his senior year, Walker was drafted by the Dodgers in the fifth round of the MLB draft. Around that same time, Walker’s mother went into the hospital, on dialysis, where she remained for Walker’s entire first season of professional baseball. Though she was sick, she and Jared spoke on the phone every night.

“It got to the point where I was not expecting the worst,” Walker said. “It was more that people go to the hospital, and they get better, you would assume. That had happened, and I think that her heart was broken from when my brother passed away.”

Walker came home for two weeks before leaving for the Dodgers’ instructional league, and spent every night with his mother at the hospital. Soon after, on Oct. 30, 2014, she died, the second close family member Walker had lost in the span of a year.

“She made it seem like everything was okay, but she told me that I always needed to make sure, don’t let this stop me from doing what I know I need to be doing,” Walker said. “I think that is why you see me with the way I play, and the type of person I try to be toward people; it comes from the character of my mom and my grandma. Just going through that has impacted me.”