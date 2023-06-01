CLEBURNE, Texas – Dropping out of first place in the American Association West Division for the first time this season, the Sioux City Explorers fell 13-7 to the Cleburne Railroaders Wednesday night.

The X’s, 2-7 in their last nine games, now stand at 10-8, a half game behind West leader Fargo-Moorhead (10-7, who won Wednesday.

After back-to-back dominant wins, Cleburne (11-8) passed Gary for second place in the East Division, three games behind the leading Chicago Dogs.

Sioux City had a chance to take an early lead in the first inning, but an unlucky bounce on a Vince Fernandez ground-rule double stopped Matt Lloyd from scoring off Cleburne starter Kody Bullard (2-0).

X’s starter Austin Drury (0-1) struggled early, allowing a grand slam to former Explorer Jose Sermo to give the Railroaders a 4-0 lead. The X’s once again had a scoring opportunity in the second with runners on first and third but couldn’t bring them home. Cleburne scored two more in the bottom of the inning and grabbed a 6-0 lead.

Just when it looked like the game was getting out of hand, Sioux City scored four runs in the third on a double from Vince Fernandez and a two-RBI single for Chase Harris and an RBI-single for Eury Perez. Drury settled down and held Cleburne scoreless in the bottom of the third.

The momentum quickly switched back to Cleburne in the fourth with Cleburne scoring three to extend their lead 9-4.

The X’s saw life again in the seventh with a Vince Fernandez leadoff homer, but then Cleburne scored four more in the bottom half of the inning off Nate Gercken to make it 13-5.

Brendan Bell relieved Cumbie in the eighth for the Railroaders, pitching a perfect inning before Delvin Zinn, the shortstop, came into the game for the X’s and threw a scoreless frame. The Explorers had one final shot in the ninth, scoring two runs before Daniel Perez grounded into a double play while Miguel Sierra was retired at the plate for the final out.

The Explorers and Railroaders were set to play the final game of the four-game series Thursday night at La Moderna Field. Results were too late for the deadline for the Journal's print edition Friday.