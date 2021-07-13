Sioux City Explorers lose fifth straight game Monday

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers failed to keep multiple leads throughout the game on Monday, as they fell to the Sioux Falls Canaries 7-6, losing their fifth in a row.

The night began on a promising note for the Explorers. Sebastian Zawada hit the first grand slam of the year for the X’s to put Sioux City on top 4-0.

The Canaries chipped away at the X’s lead scoring three times in the fourth — all with two outs. A Shamoy Christopher solo home run got the Canaries on the board. After two baserunners reached, Wyatt Ulrich tripled to cut the Sioux City lead down to just one.

A Trey Michalczewski sacrifice fly in the fifth tied the game at four.

Sioux City retook the lead immediately in the bottom half of the fifth inning. It got the first two baserunners to reach on singles. Lane Milliganlater scored on a wild pitch from third to give Sioux City a 5-4 lead. A single from Joseph Monge tacked on the X's sixth run of the night.

The lead did not last long. The Birds battled back for three runs in the sixth. Cade Gotta singled with two outs, and that cut the X’s lead back to one. Nick Gotta's fielder's choice tied the game at six. Troy Alexander gave Sioux Falls the lead with a sacrifice fly to right field making it 7-6.