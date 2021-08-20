Sioux City Explorers lose pitchers duel against Kansas City

Dogs take to the water Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, during a pooch paddle at Sioux City's Riverside Aquatic Center. The event is held annually after the city's pools close to human bathers. A pooch paddle for large breed dogs will be held at the pool tomorrow.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Sioux City dropped the rubber game of a three-game series to the Kansas City Monarchs on Thursday, as the X's were shut out by Monarchs' pitcher Justin Donatella, 4-0.

Donatella tossed the first complete game shutout of his career, holding Sioux City to just two hits and a walk as he struck out nine. Donatella needed only 101 pitches to shut down the X’s.

The two Explorers who had the hits were L.T. Tolbert and Mitch Ghelfi. Jose Sermo also forced a walk.

Kansas City was able to score two runs in the second inning, as the Monarchs walked the bases loaded and scored on a sacrifice fly from Alexis Olmeda, and Colin Willis scored on a wild pitch.

Jorge Oleaga took the loss for the X's in his professional debut, going two innings, allowing two runs but no hits, with four walks and two strikeouts, and leaving at the start of the third inning with an injury.

Replacing him was Jonah Smith who ended up tossing five innings of two run ball in relief, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out seven.