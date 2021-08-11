Sioux City Explorers lose series opener to Kansas City

SIOUX CITY — Colin Willis’ big night of four hits and six RBIs helped the Kansas City Monarchs beat the Sioux City Explorers on Tuesday to open up a four-game series in three days by a final score of 12-3.

Sioux City took a very brief lead in the bottom of the second when Sebastian Zawada singled with two outs to drive home Joseph Monge giving the X’s a 1-0 lead.

The lead was short lived. Charcer Burks crushed a two-run home run in the top of the third to immediately put the Monarchs ahead 2-1. Kansas City added another pair of runs in the fourth on a Willis single and an Alexis Olmeda double to push their lead to 4-1.

The X’s pulled it close in the fourth. Monge walked and stole a base. He scored on a Blake Tiberi single to trim the Monarchs lead to 4-2.

Kansas City broke it open in the fifth as the first six men to the plate reached. Casey Gillaspie drew a bases-loaded walk and then back to back two run singles from Ibandel Isabel and Willis broke it open to a 9-2 Monarch lead.

Holding the X’s offense at bay after being handed the large lead was Keyvius Sampson, who earned the win and quality start as he tossed six innings allowing two runs on three hits with six punch outs and four walks.