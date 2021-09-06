Sioux City Explorers make American Association playoffs

SIOUX FALLS — At first, the Sioux City Explorers were bummed they ended the regular season with a loss.
Then, manager Steve Montgomery and the rest of the X’s found out what Houston did on Monday.
The mood quickly turned to excitement.
Thanks to a win by the Houston Apollos in Lincoln, the Explorers (53-46) are in the American Association playoffs.
The Apollos shut out the Saltdogs, 2-0, while up in Sioux Falls, the Canaries came away with a 3-2 victory.
The Explorers will play Cleburne at 7 p.m. Wednesday down in Texas, in the AA South Division wild-card game. It marks the fifth time in the last six years the X’s have made the playoffs.
“It’s gratifying, but the job isn’t done,” Montgomery said.
The wild-card game was created for the Nos. 2 and 3 teams in each division after Winnipeg was granted to return home to Canada earlier this summer.
“Thanks to them and shoutout to them,” Explorers slugger Jose Sermo said about the Apollos beating the Saltdogs. “They did a pretty good job, and I give props to those guys for playing even without a home. From hotel to hotel, and driving for so many hours. Every member of that team, I give them props.”
Sheldon native Taylor Zeutenhorst was one of the members of that Apollos team this season.
A couple weeks ago, Houston beat Sioux City twice to make the playoff path a more bumpy one for the X’s.
The X’s made the climb from out of contention to third place in the South.
They finished the regular season with a 7-3 clip, including four at the Birdcage. That four-game winning streak included the team’s first no-hitter ever, as Tyler Koch made history in Game 2 of a Saturday night doubleheader.
The X’s won 5-3 on Sunday.
“We just kept grinding away,” Montgomery said. “They were working. When you have a group like that, you’ll go to battle with them. We’ve been playing playoff baseball for about two weeks. To get the reward, it means a lot for these gentlemen and I couldn’t be happy for that clubhouse.”
On Monday, they put themselves in a position to win all afternoon.
They tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the third inning, as Michael Lang hit an RBI double that brought in Errol Robinson. Robinson led off the inning with a single.
In the sixth inning, Blake Tiberi hit a solo home run with two outs to give Sioux City its second run of the game.
Zach Hedges took the loss in a valiant effort. He pitched on two days' rest, and turned in a performance where he gave up three runs on six innings over four innings.
Hedges went into Montgomery’s office after Sunday’s game and wanted the start for the finale. Hedges said he didn’t care how little rest he had.
“My hat goes off to Zach Hedges,” Montgomery said. “I know he got the loss today, but to give us 12 outs on two days’ rest, I can’t say enough about that kid.”
Brandon Brosher threw three scoreless innings, while Nate Gercken kept the Canaries at-bay during the eighth inning.
Even when the X’s were taking care of business, Montgomery said his team wasn’t scoreboard watching.
“We somehow got in,” Montgomery said. “Once that celebration is over, all of our attention focuses on Cleburne. We’re going to do what we need to do to keep the game in check.”
Montgomery said he didn’t know who was going to be the starting pitcher come Wednesday.