Sioux City Explorers make American Association playoffs

Sheldon native Taylor Zeutenhorst was one of the members of that Apollos team this season.

A couple weeks ago, Houston beat Sioux City twice to make the playoff path a more bumpy one for the X’s.

The X’s made the climb from out of contention to third place in the South.

They finished the regular season with a 7-3 clip, including four at the Birdcage. That four-game winning streak included the team’s first no-hitter ever, as Tyler Koch made history in Game 2 of a Saturday night doubleheader.

The X’s won 5-3 on Sunday.

“We just kept grinding away,” Montgomery said. “They were working. When you have a group like that, you’ll go to battle with them. We’ve been playing playoff baseball for about two weeks. To get the reward, it means a lot for these gentlemen and I couldn’t be happy for that clubhouse.”

On Monday, they put themselves in a position to win all afternoon.

They tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the third inning, as Michael Lang hit an RBI double that brought in Errol Robinson. Robinson led off the inning with a single.