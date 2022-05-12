Sioux City Explorers open season Friday against Kansas City

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Explorers manager Steve Montgomery and company will have a sour taste in their mouth as they take the field in Kansas City.

The Explorers were bounced by the Monarchs in the semifinals of the American Association playoffs last season, and now will watch that Monarch team be honored with a ring ceremony ahead of Friday’s Opening Day game in Kansas City.

“As soon as the schedule came out, the first thing we said to each other was, it’s really going to hurt us,” Montgomery said. “Hopefully, one day, someone's going to walk into our place and see a ring ceremony. That’s what it's all about.”

Turning their heads to the 2022 season, it has been a bumpy road to get to opening day, as rough weather and smaller player pools has resulted in a difficult spring training. The Explorers have had to battle the windy conditions of the last month while also trying to take advantage of the few good days of weather.

The MLB lockout created a later-than-usual spring training and season start. It created a new developmental team that holds 40 players, limiting the player pool for leagues like the American Association.

“The player pool to choose from was very thin,” Montgomery said. “There were not a lot of spring training releases, normally you see a little bit of a flurry at the end. With the lockout, even though they’ve cut the minor league system down, they are carrying a developmental team now that came out of nowhere.”

The American Association expanded the rosters from 24 to 25 players as well, but Sioux City plans to carry 24 to start the season. Even with all of the struggles, the Explorers are ready for the season to begin Friday and the home opener to take place at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park Tuesday night.

We got through spring training healthy, that was the most important part,” Montgomery said. “We’re pretty much unscathed as far as health goes, so it’s important over these next 24-36 hours to make sure we’re still getting our work in in preparation.”

The team is a close to even split between returners from last season and newcomers to the team. One of the newcomers, Kevin McCanna, played for the Explorers five years ago and had his contract transferred to the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. McCanna reached Triple-A in 2019 and 2021, but is now back with the Explorers.

McCanna will make the start for the Explorers Friday. With Sioux City carrying 14 pitchers to start the season, there will be nine bullpen arms.

“I’m looking forward to seeing our pitching,” Explorer relief pitcher Nate Gercken said. “It’s going to be a lot of new guys, a lot of new guys in the ortation, a lot of different faces in the bullpen. THe strength of our team is usually our pitching, so it’s going to be fun to see how we go out there this year and compete and just see where we end up at the end of the year.”

Another pitcher who saw Triple-A action is Kevin Lenik, a recent addition for the Explorers. Lenik, along with returners Tyler Koch and Brandon Brosher were all recently signed and will be starting out in the bullpen this season.

With the departure of Jose Sermo to go play overseas and Michael Lang’s retirement, the Explorers will have some work to do to fill in their production on the offensive end.

Sermo was a power-hitter, setting the Explorers record for home runs, and Lang was an eight-year veteran for the Explorers, and holds the record for games played (588), hits (680), runs (462), doubles (114), triples (33), total bases (963), at-bats (2,308) and plate appearances (2,626).

“When you lose a guy that was about 40% of your offense, everyone’s going to have to step up,” Montgomery said. “I think you’re crazy to think one person is going to do that, so we need to do it collectively. Whether you’re hitting in the nine hole, the one hole, the three hole, it doesn’t matter.”

Since the departures of Lang and Sermo, the Explorers have re-signed outfielder D.J. Poteet and signed third baseman Gabe Snyder. The Explorers also return catcher Mitch Ghelfi, infielders Nate Samson and Blake Tiberi and outfielders Chase Harris and Sebastian Zawada.

The Explorers have made the semifinals of the American Association playoff each year since 2018 (didn’t play in 2020 due to COVID-19). They made the final in 2019 and are looking to capture the franchises first championship in the American Association.

“I have the right group (to win), I just think we need to tweak it a little bit here and there and not be complacent,” Montgomery said. “I think that’s the hardest thing I’m fighting right now, complacency.”

