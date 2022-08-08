Sioux City Explorers open short home stand with win over Kansas City

SIOUX CITY — Even though it’s a short trip home, the Sioux City Explorers on Monday started it off with an 8-4 win over the Kansas City Monarchs at Lewis and Clark Park.

It’s the fourth straight win for the Explorers, who passed the Lincoln Saltdogs in the West Division standings.

The Explorers enter Tuesday’s full slate of game a half game up on the Saltdogs with the win.

The Explorers set the tone right away, scoring twice in the first inning. Danry Vasquez scored Danny Amaral with an RBI single, then Sebastian Zawada got a sacrifice fly that scored Blake Tiberi.

Chase Harris homered in the second inning.

The Explorers scored twice more in the third inning. Zawada had an RBI single, while Gabe Snyder had an RBI single.

Zawada had another RBI hit — a double — followed by a Snyder RBI single in the fifth inning.

Sioux City tacked on one more run in the sixth inning.

Blaine Hardy earned the win. He went five innings, allowing four runs on nine hits. He struck out five and walked two.

Max Kuhns pitched a three-inning stint, and he struck out eight.

Thomas McIlraith struck out the side in the ninth inning.