Sioux City Explorers re-sign Chase Harris

SIOUX CITY-- Chase Harris will be manning center field in Sioux City once again.

The Sioux City Explorers announced on Friday that the team's human highlight reel center fielder would be coming back for a second season at Lewis and Clark Park.

Harris delivered some flashy defense in 2021 for the X's and was named the 2021 American Association Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the second Explorer to win the award after Tony Campana won it in 2017.

Harris was also a productive member of the X's offense last season, putting up a .251 batting average in 89 games, with 27 RBI, 51 runs, five homers, and a team-high 33 stolen bases.

The 2022 season will be Harris' second season with the X's, and eighth in professional baseball. The 30-year old Idaho native was drafted out of the University of New Mexico by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 14th round of the 2014 draft.

Harris spent two seasons with the Phillies, and has since played with the Lincoln Saltdogs and Gary SouthShore Railcats of the American Association, along with the Ottawa Champions and Rockland Boulders of the Can-Am League.

Harris is the 10th player to sign a contract with the Explorers for 2022.

