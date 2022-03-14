Sioux City Explorers re-sign starting pitcher Zach Hedges for 2022

SIOUX CITY-- The ace returns.

The Sioux City Explorers announced late last week that 2021 Opening Day starting pitcher Zach Hedges will be back for another season on the mound at Lewis and Clark Park.

Hedges made 21 starts last season for Sioux City, tying him for the league lead, while his 120 innings pitched ranked second in the American Association. He put up an 8-5 record for Sioux City in that time, with a 4.57 ERA, 71 strikeouts and 37 walks.

Hedges, a 2016 26th round draft pick by the Chicago Cubs out of Azusa Pacific University, had a 35-34 overall record over six minor league seasons with Chicago, with a 3.64 ERA, 348 strikeouts, and a walks per nine innings of just two. Hedges was released by the Cubs in May of 2020, a time when scores of players were released due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hedges is one of six total players that have signed 2022 contracts with Sioux City, the other ones being right-handed pitchers Matteo Bocchi, Carlos Sierra, Michael Slaten, and Jonah Smith, along with outfielder Sebastian Zawada.

X's re-sign Slaten

Back on March 4, the Explorers announced that two-way player Michael Slaten had been signed to a 2022 contract.

Slaten, who played college ball at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., made his professional debut with Sioux City against Fargo-Moorhead on Aug. 8, and finished the season with a 5.27 ERA, 18 strikeouts and 11 walks over 13 2/3 innings.

While his first professional opportunity came on the mound, Slaten was a force at the plate in college, with a a total of 63 homers, 221 RBI, 228 runs, 63 doubles, 77 stolen bases, and a .423 batting average in his college career.

Slaten also played for the State College Spikes of the MLB Draft League last summer, a brand-new collegiate summer league. While there, he had a 6.75 ERA over six pitching appearances, and had a .192 batting average with a home run and five RBI at the plate.

