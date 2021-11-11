Sioux City Explorers release 2022 schedule

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers on Wednesday released their schedule for the 2022 American Association season, which also marks the 30th year for the Explorers franchise.

Sioux City will begin its season on May 13 when it visits the defending champion, Kansas City Monarchs.

The Explorers will open their home schedule on May 17, as they welcome the inaugural meeting with the Lake Country DockHounds, the newest franchise to the American Association, based out of Oconomowoc, Wis.

The season ends on Sept. 5 with a home game against Lincoln.

One of the key changes in the American Association this season will be the new East-West divisional format. Gone is the previous North-South alignment.

The Explorers now reside in the West, alongside the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Kansas City Monarchs, Lincoln Saltdogs, Sioux Falls Canaries and the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The East Division will comprise the Cleburne Railroaders, Chicago Dogs, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Kane County Cougars, Lake Country DockHounds and the Milwaukee Milkmen.

Each team will face their divisional opponents twice at home and twice on the road. Each club will see the opposite division once at home and once on the road.

The postseason structure has also received a facelift for the 2022 season. The top four teams in each division will receive a bid for the playoffs. As a reward for winning the division, that team will choose which of the other three playoff contestants within its division they wish to play in a three-game series.

