Sioux City Explorers score five ninth-inning runs to beat Milwaukee

FRANKLIN, Wis. — Better late than never.
The Sioux City Explorers scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning Monday to beat the Milwaukee Milkmen 8-3 on Memorial Day.
The game was tied at 3-3 going into the ninth inning, and the Explorers used six singles to score those five runs to win their eighth game of the season.
Sebastian Zawada led off the inning with a single, and he fouled off three straight pitches before lining a ball to left field.
Jospeh Monge walked and Nate Samson singled, which loaded up the bases.
The Milkmen brought in their infield with the bases loaded and nobody out. Michael Lang hit a ball to Milkmen shortstop Logan Trowbridge.
Trowbridge threw the ball home to keep the game tied.
L.T. Tolbert came up to hit a ball to center field on a 2-2 count, and that allowed Monge to score.
Explorers catcher Lane Milligan took the count full on Milkmen reliever Karch Kowalczyk, then he drove in Samson with an RBI infield single.
Jared Walker added to his American Association-leading RBI total with two more in the ninth. Walker drove in Tolbert and Lang on a single to right field.
Jose Sermo added the cherry on top in the ninth inning with a two-out RBI single. Sioux City led 8-3 after Sermo's RBI single.
The Explorers made the first move by scoring two runs in the first inning, then tacked on one more during the second inning.
Walker hit a two-run home run during the first inning. Walker had four total RBIs. Tolbert led off the game with a walk.
Then, in the second inning, Monge homered for a solo shot with one out. That was Monge's first homer of the season.
Patrick Ledet started the game on the mound for Sioux City. He threw six innings. Ledet allowed three earned runs on five hits. He struck out 11 Milwaukee batters.
Max Kuhns ended up getting the win. He pitched the eighth inning, and he did so perfectly.
Matt Pobereyko also threw a perfect ninth inning. It was not a save situation, however, as the Explorers led by five runs.