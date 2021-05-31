Sioux City Explorers score five ninth-inning runs to beat Milwaukee

FRANKLIN, Wis. — Better late than never.

The Sioux City Explorers scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning Monday to beat the Milwaukee Milkmen 8-3 on Memorial Day.

The game was tied at 3-3 going into the ninth inning, and the Explorers used six singles to score those five runs to win their eighth game of the season.

Sebastian Zawada led off the inning with a single, and he fouled off three straight pitches before lining a ball to left field.

Jospeh Monge walked and Nate Samson singled, which loaded up the bases.

The Milkmen brought in their infield with the bases loaded and nobody out. Michael Lang hit a ball to Milkmen shortstop Logan Trowbridge.

Trowbridge threw the ball home to keep the game tied.

L.T. Tolbert came up to hit a ball to center field on a 2-2 count, and that allowed Monge to score.

Explorers catcher Lane Milligan took the count full on Milkmen reliever Karch Kowalczyk, then he drove in Samson with an RBI infield single.