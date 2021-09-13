Sioux City Explorers season ends with postseason loss to Kansas City

The inning ended just as it began, as McCollough flew out to center field for the final out of the frame.

In the bottom of the first, Kansas City pitcher Justin Donatella retired the X’s in order.

The X’s first base runner came in the second inning on a single from first baseman Seamus Curran. But the inning ended on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Blake Tiberi, and the X’s failed to score.

Kansas City added six more runs in the third, as the Monarchs knocked six singles in the inning to take a 12-0 lead.

Sioux City got its first run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Second baseman Nick Franklin led it off with a walk, took second on a single from Curran, and scampered home on an RBI single to right from Sebastian Zawada.

Third baseman Jose Sermo drove in the second run of the day for Sioux City with an RBI single in the fifth, scoring Michael Lang from second base.

The hit was the final knock of the season for Sermo, who set the franchise's all-time career home run record earlier this season, along with the single-season home run record.