Sioux City Explorers season ends with postseason loss to Kansas City

SIOUX CITY-- Summer’s end came faster than Sioux City wanted.
The Sioux City Explorers season came to a close on Monday night in disappointing fashion for the home crowd, with a lopsided 14-2 postseason loss to the Kansas City Monarchs at Lewis and Clark Park.
Game 3 of the the South Division Championship Series began in disastrous fashion for the Explorers, as the Monarchs scored six runs in the top of the first inning on two hits, three walks, and a hit batter.
X’s starter Jairo Labourt, a former major league pitcher who was making his first start of the season for Sioux City, got the first out of the game on a flyout to center field from Monarchs shortstop Morgan McCollough, but then walked Ryan Grotjohn and hit Darnell Sweeney on the foot with a pitch.
After getting right fielder Gabby Guerrero to pop out, Labourt hit Casey Gillaspie to load the bases, and then issued back-to-back bases loaded walks to give Kansas City a 2-0 lead.
Labourt then went to a 3-1 count on center fielder Paulo Orlando, before allowing Orlando to hit a broken bat single to left field, which scored two runs and ended Labourt’s day.
X’s manager Steve Montgomery pulled Labourt after ⅔ of an inning in favor of left-hander Tyler Koch, who immediately gave up a two-run double to Kansas City catcher Alexis Olmeda, giving the Monarchs a 6-0 lead.
The inning ended just as it began, as McCollough flew out to center field for the final out of the frame.
In the bottom of the first, Kansas City pitcher Justin Donatella retired the X’s in order.
The X’s first base runner came in the second inning on a single from first baseman Seamus Curran. But the inning ended on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Blake Tiberi, and the X’s failed to score.
Kansas City added six more runs in the third, as the Monarchs knocked six singles in the inning to take a 12-0 lead.
Sioux City got its first run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Second baseman Nick Franklin led it off with a walk, took second on a single from Curran, and scampered home on an RBI single to right from Sebastian Zawada.
Third baseman Jose Sermo drove in the second run of the day for Sioux City with an RBI single in the fifth, scoring Michael Lang from second base.
The hit was the final knock of the season for Sermo, who set the franchise's all-time career home run record earlier this season, along with the single-season home run record.
"I think that we're the better team, but they played the game the right way," Sermo said of Kansas City. "They're not better than us, but they played better than us, so that's why they're going to the finals and they're not. I'm proud of what we did, even though we faced a lot of obstacles along the way. But those are things that happen in life in general.
"Obviously, it's not the outcome we wanted, but we fought through the end."
Kansas City scored its final runs of the game in the eighth inning on a two-run home run from Sweeney, a shot that left the ballpark just below the left-field scoreboard.
Labourt was the game’s losing pitcher, after throwing 2/3 of an inning and giving up six earned runs, one hit, three walks, and a hit batter. Labourt spent most of the season on the Explorers' inactive list after experiencing difficulties acquiring a visa, and despite the rough outing, Sioux City manager Steve Montgomery didn't regret going to Labourt in a must-win game.
"We wanted to get our eyeballs on him, to be honest," Montgomery said. "We wanted to know what we had, and it just didn't work out tonight. Maybe it was nerves, maybe he trying to overthrow the ball. Whatever it was, it just didn't work out."
"That's not the reason we lost the game. Is it hard to come back from that situation? Obviously, but you win and lose as a team."
Donatella got the win after throwing six innings and allowing two earned runs on six hits, and one walk, while striking out five batters.
Kansas City's offense ended the night with 14 hits, while Sioux City had seven.
With the loss, Kansas City earned a three-game sweep in the best-of-five series.
"Obviously, we're disappointed," Montgomery said. "You never want to lose in that fashion or lose period. But it was a fun three weeks of baseball that we played down the stretch. To get ourselves in this situation was a feat in itself."
Sioux City ends its season with a 54-49 overall record, while Kansas City advances to the American Association Championship.
The Monarchs will play the winner of the North Division Championship Series between Chicago and Fargo-Moorhead. That series is currently tied, 1-1.