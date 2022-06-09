Sioux City Explorers showdown with Kane County Cougars rained out on Wednesday

The Sioux City Explorers were scheduled to play the Kane County Cougars on Wednesday, but Mother Nature had other plans.

The game between the two American Association baseball teams was postponed due to weather, and the two will play a doubleheader that will start at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Geneva, Illinois.

That means the Explorers will play two straight days of doubleheaders. Sioux City will also play Gary SouthShore in a Friday twinbill since Sunday’s scheduled game between the two was rained out at Lewis and Clark Park.

“The fortunate part of that is that you had an off day on Monday, and the off day on Wednesday,” Explorers manager Steve Montgomery said. “You have two starters that are going to start tomorrow’s games. One starter will start Friday’s game and we'll turn Game 2 into a bullpen game. I think we’ll get through the 28 innings, don’t get me wrong. Getting through it position player wise, we’re getting through nagging stuff. We have to be really strategic.”

Sioux City hoped to have a chance to extend its hitting streak on Wednesday, after beating the Cougars 1-0 on Tuesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Explorers scored that lone run in the ninth inning. Nate Samson led off the inning with a single, and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Gabe Snyder.

Snyder got into a 2-0 count there, too.

“He’s probably never been asked to bunt, and he deserves a lot of credit,” Montgomery said.

Two hitters later, Sebastian Zawada knocked in Samson with an RBI single that gave the Explorers that one run.

The Explorers grinded out four hits. All four hits were singles, including two from Samson.

They also got four walks, and Snyder reached base twice. Nick Franklin and Blake Tiberi also forced walks.

Explorers manager Steve Montgomery used three pitchers, and all three pitched well in Tuesday’s win.

Zach Hedges got the start, and he went 6 1/3 innings. He allowed five hits and two walks.

Brandon Brosher came in the seventh, and retired five of the six batters he faced. He struck out two.

“Just for his confidence and our confidence in him, he threw well last night,” Montgomery said. “He got ground ball double plays. Our defense played a solid game all around. We were able to get Nate back on the field. It kind of worked out in our favor.”

Thomas McIlrath earned his fifth save by throwing a perfect inning in the ninth.

