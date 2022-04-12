 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL | EXPLORERS

Sioux City Explorers sign two more pitchers for 2022

SIOUX CITY-- The Sioux City Explorers added two more pitchers to their staff on Monday, as the team announced the signings of left-hander Patrick Ledet and righty Thomas McIlraith. 

Ledet started 19 games of the X's last season putting up a 9-6 record and 6.25 ERA on 99 1/3 innings, while finishing the season with 119 strikeouts and 26 walks. 

In his final four starts of 2021 for Sioux City, Ledet went 4-0 with a 0.26 ERA, with a strikeouts to walks ratio of 21 to six. 

The other Monday signing for the X's was McIlraith, a 20th round draft pick by the New York Mets in 2015. McIlraith spent six season in the Mets system, reaching Double-A Binghamton in 2019. 

McIlraith pitched 20 games in relief for Binghamton in 2021, and put up a 1-2 record with a 6.23 ERA, 35 strikeouts and 18 walks. 

The X's have now signed 13 players to 2022 contracts. Sioux City will kick off its season with a game at Lewis and Clark Park on May 17, against the Lake Country Dockhounds. 

+2 
Patrick Ledet mug

Ledet
