Sioux City Explorers snap losing streak with win over Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Sioux City Explorers claimed their first win of the second half Monday with a 4-2 win over Lincoln at Haymarket Field.

The Explorers set the tone early, as they posted three of their four runs in the first inning.

Trey Martin posted the first run of the night, as he drove in Danny Amaral on an RBI single.

Ademar Rifaela knocked in two runs on an 0-2 count, and he doubled to make it a 3-0 game. Martin and Nate Samson scored on Rifaela's double, which was Sioux City's only extra-base hit of the night.

Matt Goodheart scored Lincoln's first run with an RBI single.

Sioux City didn't score again until the seventh inning. Blake Tiberi scored Samson on an RBI single.

Samson was the only X's hitter to get a multi-hit game, as he had two.

Zach Hedges got a quality start and the win on Monday. He went six inning, and allowed two earned runs on seven hits. He struck out four and walked four.

Hedges threw 93 pitches and 57 of them were for strikes.

Brandon Brosher pitched two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth. He allowed one hit and struck out two.

American Association All-Star Thomas McIlraith pitched a perfect ninth inning. He struck out two batters.

The X's play a Tuesday twinbill with the Saltdogs, and Game 1 is slated for 4:30 p.m.