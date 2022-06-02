Sioux City Explorers snap nine-game losing streak with win at home

SIOUX CITY — For the first time in nearly two weeks, the Sioux City Explorers went through their handshake line and played music in the clubhouse.

They were ready to celebrate breaking their nine-game losing streak.

Sioux City did so with a 4-3 win over Milwaukee on Wednesday night at Lewis and Clark Park, finding the win column for the fourth time this season and the first time since May 19.

“I can’t fault the gentlemen in the locker room for their work ethic,” Explorers manager Steve Montgomery said. “We just haven’t had anything go our way. Not one bounce nor one pitch. I’m more happy for those guys in there, because they’ve come to work. We have a bunch of injuries and they’re not seeing any light at the end of the tunnel. I just hope that this can provide a spark for us.

“May is behind us now, and maybe we’ll have a better June,” Montgomery added.

Montgomery pointed out that the X’s have been in close games despite the losing streak, with the exception of Thursday’s Game 2 loss to Lincoln (9-2) and Tuesday’s 9-0 Milkmen win in Sioux City.

The Explorers manager took it upon himself not to scold the players or change anything in their routines.

All he simply did during the skid was to listen to what his players were saying.

“My job was to listen to the chatter,” Montgomery said. “You can’t disagree with what they were saying. You have to keep the morale up. You have to keep their spirits up. We talked a little bit on (Tuesday), especially with the older people, as soon as we fell down a couple runs, our body language slumped. It was good to get out in front.”

The Explorers needed a game where they could set the tone on the mound, on the field and in the batter’s box.

First, X’s ace Kevin McCanna did his part on the mound. The former Rice University pitcher went 6 2/3 innings, and McCanna allowed two runs on six hits. He walked two and struck out four.

“We wanted to come out tonight and have a little more energy,” McCanna said. “It feels good to get a win. We’re all frustrated because we know we can play better. We try not to get caught up in the wins and losses, and I know that sounds silly to say, but if we just take care of business and once the game’s over, move on to the next game. It’s a long season.”

McCanna’s first six innings were scoreless, but the first three hitters for the Milkmen reached base — including a Bryan Torres RBI triple — and Montgomery called for the bullpen.

“I feel like I located my pitches well,” McCanna said. “I tried to throw as many strikes as possible. I let my defense work. Everything else felt good. It turned out to be a good night.”

McCanna’s six innings of scoreless ball allowed the X’s to feel good at the plate.

The X’s scored first in the third inning, as Chase Harris hit a lead-off homer in the frame on a full count.

Then, the X’s tacked on two more runs in the fifth and one more in the seventh. NIck Franklin had an RBI groundout that scored Harris, as Harris led off the inning with a walk.

Later in the inning, Trey Martin knocked in Danny Amaral with an RBI double. Martin first arrived in Sioux City on Saturday, and he experienced his first win with a clubhouse he said he liked being in.

“It was a good one to get,” Martin said. “This was a great team effort. We did it all tonight. This was real good. We got to celebrate this win. These guys are fun. Everything is fun and then we come out here, and have fun playing baseball.”

Martin was familiar with the Milkmen, as he has played in three games for Milwaukee already this season. He also played in 75 games with the Milkmen last season.

Martin tried to find the major leagues through the Cubs organization, and he did play in Des Moines in 2018.

“Trey has been a huge addition to the team, he’s just a professional guy,” Montgomery said. “You wouldn’t know if he went 0-for-5 for 5-for-5 the night before, because he goes through the same routine. He’s very quiet, and stays to himself. I’m glad he’s wearing my uniform. Even him, he was staying upbeat.”

Then, in the seventh, Amaral scored on an error by Milwaukee catcher and former Explorer Dylan Kelly.

Kelly stayed on the field afterward to say hello to a few familiar faces and sign some autographs.

He played here in 2018 and 2019, and has since stayed in the league with Fargo-Moorhead in 2020 and 2021 and now Milwaukee in 2022.

“He thought pastures were greener on the other side after the COVID year,” Montgomery said. “He chose to leave us. There’s no hard feelings. He was one of the best Explorers in my time, because that guy is such a professional guy. He wants to catch 100 games, and you rarely see that. I knew I could just pencil him in the lineup every single day.”

