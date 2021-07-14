Sioux City Explorers snap skid to beat Sioux Falls

SIOUX CITY — A four-run first inning and a three run seventh provided the Sioux City Explorers all the offense needed Tuesday in a 7-6 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries at Lewis and Clark Park.

Chris Clare, the second batter in the first inning, doubled down the right field line to score Chase Harris from first to tie it at 1-1.

A few batters later, Sebastian Zawada smacked his second home run in as many days. After a grand slam Monday, Zawada hit a three-run homer to give Sioux City a 4-1 lead through one inning.

The lead disappeared for the X’s. Jabari Henry hit a two-run homer in the third to pull the Canaries to within a run. Then, in the fifth, Cade Gotta stole home, and that tied the game at 4-4.

Patrick Ledet took a no decision for the Explorers. Ledet tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts.

The game remained tied until the seventh, until the X’s were able to put together an interesting rally. After a lead-off walk to Mitch Ghelfi, Chase Harris bunted his way aboard.

Clare reached on a throwing error by Canaries starter Tyler Garkow, and that error allowed Ghelfi to score from second and give the X’s a 5-4 lead.