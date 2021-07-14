Sioux City Explorers snap skid to beat Sioux Falls

SIOUX CITY — A four-run first inning and a three run seventh provided the Sioux City Explorers all the offense needed Tuesday in a 7-6 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries at Lewis and Clark Park.
Chris Clare, the second batter in the first inning, doubled down the right field line to score Chase Harris from first to tie it at 1-1.
A few batters later, Sebastian Zawada smacked his second home run in as many days. After a grand slam Monday, Zawada hit a three-run homer to give Sioux City a 4-1 lead through one inning.
The lead disappeared for the X’s. Jabari Henry hit a two-run homer in the third to pull the Canaries to within a run. Then, in the fifth, Cade Gotta stole home, and that tied the game at 4-4.
Patrick Ledet took a no decision for the Explorers. Ledet tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts.
The game remained tied until the seventh, until the X’s were able to put together an interesting rally. After a lead-off walk to Mitch Ghelfi, Chase Harris bunted his way aboard.
Clare reached on a throwing error by Canaries starter Tyler Garkow, and that error allowed Ghelfi to score from second and give the X’s a 5-4 lead.
Harris scored on an L.T. Tolbert base hit to right field, then Tolbert later scored thanks to two straight wild pitches.
Garkow (2-5) took the loss for Sioux Falls as he had been cruising until that seventh inning. He allowed six runs on seven hits, while walking three and tying a season high with ten strikeouts.
Matt Quintana earned the win in relief, as he replaced Ledet with two outs in the sixth, and struck out the side in a perfect seventh inning.
Sioux Falls made it interesting in the ninth, as a throwing error on what could have been a game-ending double play allowed Cade Gotta to bring a run home on a single. A sac fly made it a 7-6 ball game.
Nate Gercken got his first save in four years and first as an Explorer.