Sioux City Explorers split Monday doubleheader with Sioux Falls Canaries

SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux City Explorers earned a split with the Sioux Falls Canaries on Monday at Sioux Falls Stadium.

In Game 1, the X’s won 8-2 while the Canaries shut out their Interstate 29 rival 1-0 in the nightcap.

Monday’s event was a doubleheader to make up a postponed game from last month.

The Explorers jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning of the first contest.

Ademar Rifaela started it off with an RBI single that scored Trey Martin. Then, Chase Harris hit a three-run home run that scored Gabe Snyder and Rifaela.

The Explorers also scored a run in each of the next three innings.

In the second inning, Jack Kelly hit a solo home run.

Rifaela scored on a wild pitch in the third inning, while in the fourth, Danry Vasquez drove in Danny Amaral.

Harris also had an RBI groundout in the seventh inning.

Patrick Ledet earned the win. He pitched 98 innings in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs on five hits. The All-Star starting pitcher also had seven strikeouts.

Mitchell Verburg held the Canaries off the bases in the final 1 1/3 innings. Verburg only threw 13 pitches.

Game 2

Stevie Ledesma and Mitchell Walters combined to hold the Explorers to three hits in the nightcap.

Ledesma allowed those three hits in six innings of pitching. He didn’t walk a batter, and struck out three.

Martin, Vasquez and Dylan Kelly were the three X’s who claimed hits.

Solomon Bates had another solid outing for the X’s. The former San Francisco Giants prospect got the start, and allowed one run on five hits. He struck out nine men out of 18 total faced.

Brandon Brosher pitched the sixth and seventh innings, and he allowed one walk.

The Lincoln Saltdogs, the team the X's are battling for the final wild card spot with, did not play on Monday.

The X's stay in Sioux Falls to resume their series on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.