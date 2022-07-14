Sioux City Explorers start second half Thursday with catching up to do

SIOUX CITY — Steve Montgomery thought the three-day American Association All-Star break came at the perfect time for the Sioux City Explorers.

He knows some guys are banged up and needed the rest, but that recess ended Wednesday.

The hitters came to Lewis and Clark Park over the last two days to get some individual hitting work in, so that they could get ready for a 7:05 p.m. Thursday game with the Sioux Falls Canaries.

“If we were playing lights out baseball, and if we won six in a row, that three-day break, we wouldn’t want that, but it was a well-timed Winnipeg trip,” said Montgomery, the Explorers manager. “The one game we did win up there, was very, very important.

“We’ve backed ourselves into a corner, and now we have to work our way out,” Montgomery said.

The Explorers find themselves going into Thursday’s game sitting fifth in the A-A West standings with a 21-30 record. They’re 4-6 in their last 10 games, and that also included a lengthy losing streak at the end of May.

“We have to get off to a good start,” Montgomery said. “The good thing is that everything is in front of us. We can catch the teams who are ahead of us. We have plenty of games. We’re sitting out five games out and 10 games left with Lincoln. It’s in the players’ hands. We’re not sitting where I envisioned us sitting. We are what we are. We can’t go back and play games.”

Montgomery said he needs both sides of the ball to play more consistently.

So far in July, the X’s are hitting a collective .275. The hitter having the best July so far is catcher Tyler Rando. In nine games, Rando is hitting .407 with four extra-base hits and a home run.

“Our offense is what we thought it was going to be,” Montgomery said. “We are last in a lot of statistical categories. We are last in inherited runners scored.”

Their July average is the highest among the three months the X’s have been playing. In May, they hit .258 and hit four points higher during the month of June.

Montgomery said the offense has to do a better job of getting on base more. He wants his hitters to force a few more walks.

Then once the Explorers do get men in scoring position, the Explorers manager doesn’t want the guy at the plate to try and do everything with one swing. All it takes is letting the game come to them.

“We’re just trying to do too much,” Montgomery said.

On the pitching side, the Explorers have a collective earned run average of 5.30 in 434 2/3 innings.

The two All-Stars have the two lowest ERAs among pitchers who have been in 10 or more games with the X’s. McIlraith has the lowest 2.92 while Ledet is at 3.67.

The next two pitchers are Opening Day starter Kevin McCanna (4.43) and reliever Brandon Brosher at 4.85.

“Coming into the season, the biggest question we had was about the starting rotation, and they’ve pitched very well,” Montgomery said. “We need guys in the bullpen to step up. We need them to be able to hold the lead and hand it over to McIlraith. We need Thomas to get him into that 16, 17, 18 saves in the second-half mark.”

Explorers pitch well in ASG

There were two Explorers who played on Tuesday night at the All-Star Game in Chicago.

Starting pitcher Patrick Ledet and closer Thomas McIlraith both saw action in the game, both out of the bullpen.

McIlraith came in first, throwing an inning. He struck out a batter among his three outs of work.

Ledet came in later, and he recorded an inning. He walked a batter.

“I thought both of the guys threw the ball well,” Montgomery said. “I thought Patty went to the pitches he needed to at the time. In a ballpark like Chicago, where it’s so tiny, anything up has a chance to leave the yard. Thomas did a nice job, too.”

The West Division team won the game, 7-6. Sioux Falls slugger Jabari Henry hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning.