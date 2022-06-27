Sioux City Explorers survive late night Cleburne comeback

CLEBURNE, Texas — The Sioux City Explorers had to burn some midnight oil because of a long rain delay, but the wait was well worth it.

The Explorers built an early 5-0 lead and that helped them beat the Cleburne Railroaders 7-6 on Sunday at The Depot down in Texas.

Blake Tiberi had a second-inning sacrifice fly that put the Explorers on the board. Nate Samson scored on the play, and he led off the inning with a single.

Sioux City then scored four times in the third inning.

Trey Martin lit the candle on the X's third-inning rally with an RBI single. That scored Danny Amaral, who had a one-out single.

Later on during the inning, Tiberi earned a two-run single that scored Martin and Samson.

Samson also had an RBI single in the inning.

The Explorers had two runs in the fifth inning, and both of those came from a two-out single from Chase Harris.

Tyler Beardsley pitched the first four innings for the X's. He went four innings and allowed three earned runs on six innings. Beardsley struck out four and walked three.

Max Kuhns earned the win out of the bullpen. He pitched two scoreless innings. He surrendered two hits and a walk.

Thomas McIlraith earned a two-inning save. He allowed two earned runs on four hits. McIlraith also struck out three.

The Explorers are 16-22 on the season, and they will have a day off Monday. Then, Sioux City starts a seven-game homestand starting at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday against Sioux Falls.

The Explorers will also be at home over the holiday weekend against Winnipeg.

