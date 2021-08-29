Sioux City Explorers sweep Sioux Falls Canaries to stay alive in American Association playoff race

After the play, X’s manager Steve Montgomery argued with home plate umpire Ian Whigham, pleading for an interference call at first. Montgomery was ejected, and left his jersey and hat at home plate as he left the field.

On the next play, Christopher scored from third base on a sacrifice fly to left field from right field Wyatt Ulrich. Altavilla advanced to third base on a single from Cade Gotta, and then scored on a sac fly from second baseman Mitch Glasser, to give Sioux Falls a 2-0 lead.

Another round of ejections happened in the bottom of the fourth. X’s third baseman Jose Sermo was called out on strikes in his second at-bat, and reacted by snapping the bat over his leg.

X’s player Nate Samson, who is currently with the team while rehabbing an injury, was ejected after questioning the call, prompting howls of protest from the stands on Bark in the Park day at Lewis and Clark.

The X’s finally broke through in the fifth inning, as Errol Robinson led off the inning with a single, and scored from first on an RBI double by catcher Mitch Ghelfi.

Ghelfi then scored from second to tie the game, on a double off the field wall by the recently- acquired Nick Franklin, which was just inches from becoming a home run.