Sioux City Explorers sweep Sioux Falls Canaries to stay alive in American Association playoff race

SIOUX CITY — Hope is still alive for the Sioux City Explorers.
The X’s gave their fans a show in the final two home games of the regular season on Sunday, with a crucial double-header sweep of Sioux Falls.
There were plenty of fireworks for fans to watch, as the doubleheader saw ejections, a pair of solid pitching performances from the Explorers starters, and a record-setting home run from third baseman Jose Sermo.
In Game 1, the X’s scored a 4-3 victory over the Canaries on a Mitch Ghelfi walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Then, in Game 2, a 3-0 victory, a pair of home runs from Sermo and Sebastian Zawada lifted the X's.
Sermo’s bomb was his 28th of the season, which broke the X’s single-season home run record, previously set by Kevin Garner in 1997.
The wins pulled the X’s to within a half game of Lincoln in the American Association South Division Wild Cards standings, after the Saltdogs took down Cleburne on Sunday, 8-2.
Sioux Falls struck first on offense in Game 1, as the Canaries scored two runs in the third inning on a pair of sacrifice flies.
Canaries’ catcher Shamoy Christopher led off the inning with an infield single. The next batter, Angelo Altavilla, reached first on a chop-single that X’s catcher Mitch Ghelfi threw into foul territory in right field, to put runners at second and third.
After the play, X’s manager Steve Montgomery argued with home plate umpire Ian Whigham, pleading for an interference call at first. Montgomery was ejected, and left his jersey and hat at home plate as he left the field.
On the next play, Christopher scored from third base on a sacrifice fly to left field from right field Wyatt Ulrich. Altavilla advanced to third base on a single from Cade Gotta, and then scored on a sac fly from second baseman Mitch Glasser, to give Sioux Falls a 2-0 lead.
Another round of ejections happened in the bottom of the fourth. X’s third baseman Jose Sermo was called out on strikes in his second at-bat, and reacted by snapping the bat over his leg.
X’s player Nate Samson, who is currently with the team while rehabbing an injury, was ejected after questioning the call, prompting howls of protest from the stands on Bark in the Park day at Lewis and Clark.
The X’s finally broke through in the fifth inning, as Errol Robinson led off the inning with a single, and scored from first on an RBI double by catcher Mitch Ghelfi.
Ghelfi then scored from second to tie the game, on a double off the field wall by the recently- acquired Nick Franklin, which was just inches from becoming a home run.
Sioux City took the lead one batter later, when Franklin scored from second on an RBI single from Sermo. Sermo was thrown out at second trying to advance on the throw, but the X’s took the 3-2 lead, nonetheless.
In the seventh, the Canaries tied it up at 3-3 when Mike Hart reached base on a one-out walk, and was replaced at first by pinch runner Nick Gotta. Brosher then struck out Christopher for the second out, before allowing an RBI double to Altavilla that tied the score at 3-3.
But the X’s ended it in the bottom of the seventh when Tiberi reached base on a one-out error, stole second, and then scored on Ghelfi’s walk-off single.
X’s starter Zach Hedges got the no-decision after pitching 5 2/3 innings of three-hit ball, while giving up just one earned run. Brosher got the win to improve to 4-2 on the season, while Canaries’ pitcher Colby Wyatt was tagged with the loss.
In the second game, Zawada and Sermo’s homers proved to be all the X’s , as the X’s pulled closer to Lincoln with a 3-0 win.
Patrick Ledet got the win for the X’s with five innings of shutout ball, allowing just two hits while striking out seven batters. With a scoreless ninth, Brosher secured his fourth save of the season.
Sioux Falls starter Ty Culbreth got the loss to fall to 7-8 on the season.
Sioux City will play a three-game series at Fargo-Moorhead, starting on Tuesday.