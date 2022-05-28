Sioux City Explorers trying to right the ship following a slow start

SIOUX CITY — Just do your jobs.

That has been Sioux City Explorers manager Steve Montgomery’s message over the last three days as his team is on a six-game losing streak entering Saturday’s game with Fargo-Morehead.

The Explorers are 3-9 on the year, have lost six straight, and are 1-9 in their last ten games.

Just two weeks into the season, the Explorers are last in the West Division of the American Association.

“I mean, we're starting to play better baseball,” Montgomery said. “The scores aren't indicative of what kind of baseball you're playing. The scoreboard is what the scoreboard is at the end of the night. As long as my guys play hard, they come here, they work before the game, they play hard, I'm going to be happy as a manager. I'm happy that with the way we played. The scoreboard didn't go our way tonight.”

Friday night’s 5-4 series opening loss to the RedHawks was the third game all season where the X’s didn’t hold a lead, the other two being May 18 against Lake Country (9-2 loss) and May 21 against Kane County (8-5 loss).

The Achilles heel through 12 games has been the bullpen according to Montgomery. In the nine losses over the first two weeks of the season, the bullpen has been credited with five losses.

“The message was to start doing your job, that's just the bottom line,” Montgomery said. “This is a job. I'm paying you a salary, which means you're an employee, and that's a job and you have a job to do when your number's called. I don't care if it's the third inning, the second inning, the ninth inning, does not matter. When your number's called, you need to be ready to play.”

His frustration didn’t end with the bullpen, as he also spoke with the starting pitchers. Patrick Ledet (3.27 earned run average) is the only starting pitcher with an under 5.00 ERA through two weeks.

Before giving up five runs in five innings on what Montgomery called “two bad pitches” Friday, Tyler Beardsley was below 4.00 as well, but he jumped to 5.78 after Friday’s loss.

“The starters know they need to go out there and pitch five, six innings,” Montgomery said. “Because I'm carrying extra arms, I don't need those seven, eight inning starts. Those are great when it happens, but right now I need five, six good innings. You have to stay away from the crooked numbers as starters. Single ones aren't going to beat you, the crooked numbers do."

Montgomery’s philosophy with his bullpen is simple. There are seven set-up pitchers and a closer.

He said he doesn’t carry ‘middle relievers’ because the starting pitcher should do his job and give five to six strong innings. Right now, Montgomery feels that neither group is living up to their expectations through two weeks.

The collective team ERA of 6.29 is third-worst in the American Assocation, ahead of the Sioux Falls Canaries (7.06) and the Winnipeg Goldeyes (6.33).

Also struggling this season have been the bats. Through 12 games, the Explorers are scoring 4.42 runs per game. The top of the order with Nick Franklin (six home runs, 11 runs scored) and Chris Harris (12 hits, 10 runs scored) have been hitting well, but the bottom of the order has struggled.

Montgomery sat down with a couple of players Friday night who’ve been struggling at the plate and told them the same thing he told his pitching staff, do your jobs.

“We can't think that we're going to go up against some of these lineups and with the wind cranking out at 100 miles an hour tonight and think we are going to keep teams down to three or four runs every single night,” Montgomery said. “That's just not going to happen. We’re trying to play rock and jock baseball, where if I hit a homerun here we’re going to score four runs. No, if you get on base and keep passing the baton that's what we have to do.”

There are a few possible solutions to the slow start to the season with one being the shortened offseason.

Montgomery said a lot of guys usually have minor league camp invites with MLB teams before they wind up in Sioux City, but none of his pitchers were at minor league camps this springs, and there were only a couple of bats with that opportunity.

"New guys out of spring training that had that whole month to prepare in minor league camp," Montgomery said. "They had that whole month so you're talking about playing 14-15 games, and we didn't have that. This is first year that some of the guys had a job preparing coming in. The shortage of spring training, I think, affected everybody. Everybody's starting to get at-bats.

“We’re doing well, I think we're just need to keep on swinging and get our timely hits and things will start coming along,” Franklin said. “You know, it's early in the season, so we're still trying to work out some of our kinks, but ultimately, we just continue to swing the bat like we are, things will start falling into place.”

Another reason is injuries. There are a few Explorers who are banged up early in the season, resulting in the addition of bats like Danny Amaral, who was signed out of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization Friday.

Montgomery said the team is continuing to take thing one game at a time. He believes his team is a playoff team. His goal in the short term is to be at .500 (20-20) forty games in. Another reason for optimism for the X’s is that they have yet to play a team with a below-.500 record.

“I think sometimes we get tried to get a little bit too aggressive,” Montgomery said. “Everybody knows we're 3-9, so everyone's trying to do too much. Short term goal, find a way to be 20-20 after 40 games, and we'll climb back in it. I mean, you look at us; we're 3-8 going into tonight's game, we’re two games out of a playoff spot.

“There's no reason to panic, there’s no reason to do anything,” Montgomery continued. “I have a lot of faith in this team and I have a lot of faith in the gentlemen in this locker room.”

Following the conclusion of the RedHawks series, Sioux City hosts Milwaukee (7-6) and Gary SouthShore (5-9) before hitting the road again.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0