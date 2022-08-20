Sioux City Explorers welcome back catcher Dylan Kelly for fourth time

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers brought back another familiar face last week, and in Thursday’s 7-2 loss to Lincoln at Lewis and Clark Park, catcher Dylan Kelly drove in a run.

Kelly was acquired in a trade last Saturday from Milwaukee for a player to be named later.

“He is absolutely a huge asset to the roster and the clubhouse,” manager Steve Montgomery said. “He does a lot of preparation and things not everyone does. He plays that position with a lot of pride. If he’s 0-fer, and the pitcher is pitching a shutout, he’s just as happy as if he went 4-for-4. It’s nice to have him back. We’ve done special things with DK. He’s been a part of some really special things here.”

Kelly came back to the Explorers on Monday after the team came back from their final Canadian trip.

It is the fourth season where Kelly has put on the Explorers uniform. He played here in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

“I love being back,” Kelly said. “It’s been great. I am glad to be back. I missed being here. I’ve been in this league for a long time, but it’s nice to come back where it all started.”

Over those three seasons, Kelly played in a combined 242 games, and he hit a batting average median of .293. He drove in 117 runs over that span and homered six times.

He played for Fargo-Moorhead in 2020 and 2021, and spent 61 games so far this season with the Milkmen.

While with the Milkmen, Kelly was hitting .318 with 30 hits. His on-base percentage was .366.

Kelly is now the veteran catcher that the Explorers haven’t really had all season.

“I want to help get this team to the playoffs,” Kelly said. “It’s a great clubhouse in there. When you don’t play for five or six days, you miss it. It’s good to be back and it’s all about baseball here. There are a lot of good dudes in there.”

Entering Friday’s home game against Winnipeg, Kelly and recent signee Jack Kelly were the two catchers listed on the roster.

Shane Podsednik was released by the Explorers on Wednesday.

Montgomery knew about Kelly’s desire to come back a couple weeks ago, and the X’s and Milkmen eventually got on board with a deal that made sense for both clubs.

Lincoln ties it up

The Saltdogs scored early and often on Thursday, and with the win, they tied the Explorers for that fourth and final playoff spot in the division.

The Saltdogs, however, hold the head-to-head tiebreaker entering Friday’s slate of games. Should the two teams be tied in the standings when the season ends next month, the Saltdogs would be that No. 4 team with a 5-4 record over the X’s.

“They wanted it more,” Montgomery said. “The energy they brought, the intensity level, I didn’t feel like we had that. I mean, they did a good job early, and we answered, and they put two. I don’t know if we put our heads down, but I don’t think we have that instinct that was a must-win game. We talked about it coming into this series, this was a must-win series.”

The Explorers could have placed some distance between the Saltdogs had they won even another game, but now with the Saltdogs holding that tiebreaker lead, Montgomery said it’s a sprint to the finish line, just like it was late last summer.

“We have to get back to what we were having success and that is being patient,” Montgomery said. “When you get your pitch, don’t miss it.”

Sioux City will spend the remainder of the weekend with a home series against Winnipeg.

“The race isn’t over,” Montgomery said. “We were here last year. We were back by three games at this point last year. We have a good Winnipeg team coming in. This is going to be playoff baseball from here on out.”

The Goldeyes had the fourth best record in the American Association entering Friday’s series opener with the X’s at 46-37. They are third in the West behind Fargo-Moorhead (56-28) and Kansas City (52-31).

Then, the Explorers will be on the road for a five-game series at Sioux Falls, they’ll go across Interstate 90 (and a couple other roads) to play Lake Country in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.

Sioux Falls has seemed to capitalize on the X’s mistakes throughout the entire season.

“They never miss that pitch or that play,” said Montgomery of the Canaries. “I can’t put my finger on it, but we can’t go 1-4 up there and think we’re going to be in the hunt.”