Sioux City Explorers win 10-inning thriller over Lincoln in return home

SIOUX CITY — It took ten innings but the Sioux City Explorers earned their first walk off win of the 2021 season thanks to Sebastian Zawada’s base hit Friday.

Zawada's hit allowed the X's to come away with a 3-2 win over Lincoln at Lewis and Clark Park.

Sioux City got the scoring started in the bottom of the first.

L.T. Tolbert led off the frame with a double and scored on a Jose Sermo base hit to give Sioux City a 1-0 lead. Despite the X’s having won the previous three meetings with the Saltdogs this year, this was the first time that the Explorers scored first in the season series.

The X’s held the lead until the fifth thanks to a good start from Brett Adcock. Adcock worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs, one earned on five hits with four punch outs and three walks.

Lincoln scored its two runs of the ballgame in the fifth. Skylar Weber's single tied the game at 1-1 and a Gunnar Buhner bunt single gave Lincoln a brief 2-1 lead.

Sioux City responded right away in the bottom of the fifth. With the bases loaded and two out, A Kyle Kinman wild pitch scored Joseph Monge from third to tie the ball game 2-2.