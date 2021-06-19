Sioux City Explorers win 10-inning thriller over Lincoln in return home

SIOUX CITY — It took ten innings but the Sioux City Explorers earned their first walk off win of the 2021 season thanks to Sebastian Zawada’s base hit Friday.
Zawada's hit allowed the X's to come away with a 3-2 win over Lincoln at Lewis and Clark Park.
Sioux City got the scoring started in the bottom of the first.
L.T. Tolbert led off the frame with a double and scored on a Jose Sermo base hit to give Sioux City a 1-0 lead. Despite the X’s having won the previous three meetings with the Saltdogs this year, this was the first time that the Explorers scored first in the season series.
The X’s held the lead until the fifth thanks to a good start from Brett Adcock. Adcock worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs, one earned on five hits with four punch outs and three walks.
Lincoln scored its two runs of the ballgame in the fifth. Skylar Weber's single tied the game at 1-1 and a Gunnar Buhner bunt single gave Lincoln a brief 2-1 lead.
Sioux City responded right away in the bottom of the fifth. With the bases loaded and two out, A Kyle Kinman wild pitch scored Joseph Monge from third to tie the ball game 2-2.
Kinman also was saddled with a no decision as he gave up two earned runs in six innings of work, surrendering four hits while striking out five and walking four.
Sioux City’s bullpen was once again stout.
Max Kuhns provided two innings of scoreless relief with three punch outs and Nate Gercken earned the win as he tossed 2 1/3 innings of shutout baseball with a strikeout.
Jason Seever was handed the loss as the lefty walked Jose Sermo to open up the tenth. Sermo tagged up to second on a deep fly ball to center field. After a strikeout, Sebastian Zawada rifled a ball into the left-center gap to score Sermo from second and win the game for Sioux City 3-2.