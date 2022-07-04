Sioux City Explorers win Fourth of July contest over Winnipeg

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers on Monday closed out the home stand with a lot of fireworks on the scoreboard.

The Explorers defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 7-2 at Lewis and Clark Park, ending a four-game series with their Canadian counterparts.

Sioux City got on the board with a Danry Vasquez RBI double. He traded spots with Danny Amaral, who earned a double earlier in the inning.

The Explorers scored twice in each of the next three innings.

In the second inning, Shane Podsednik hit a two-run home run that cleared the left-field wall. He also scored Zack Kone, who hit a game-winning three-run home run on Sunday night against the Goldeyes.

Podsednik hit his first professional homer with that hit.

"I got a good first, first pitch, and next one (Winnipeg starter R.J. Martinez) left one out over the plate and I put a good swing on it," Podsednik said. "It felt great off the bat. It was a new experience. I got my first hit last weekend and now I got my first home run. That's a big plus-one."

Podsednik is a true rookie, as he just played college ball out of New Mexico. He hit .269 and knocked in 13 RBIs for the Lobos.

And, yes, that last name should sound familiar, especially to American League fans. Shane is the younger cousin of former big leaguer Scott Podsednik.

Amaral scored the first third-inning run, as Vasquez drove him in with a sacrifice fly. Zawada made it a 5-0 game with an RBI double that scored Trey Martin.

In the fourth inning, Vasquez had a two-run double. Amaral and Kone scored on the play.

Vasquez was 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

Tom Windle earned the win, as he shut down the Goldeyes in six innings. He faced 22 batters, and allowed two hits and walked two.

Windle has walked just two in his last 14-plus innings.

Windle responded well after allowing a season-high 10 hits to Sioux Falls last week, but the Canaries scored just twice.

Windle, who is from Maple Grove, Minn., was a 2013 second-round pick by the Dodgers, but was a part of the Jimmy Rollins trade in 2014.

Windle has connections to Sioux City, as he has family who still reside here. He feels like he's home here, even though he's about four hours away from his Minnesota hometown.

"That's part of the reason why I wanted to come here," Windle said. "I'm able to drive home and see my family. I have family from Sioux City who grew up here. This is almost like a second home. I've been coming here my whole life."

Winnipeg scored both its runs in the ninth inning.

Sioux City now faces Sioux Falls and Winnipeg to close out the first half of the American Association season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.