Sioux City Explorers win Game 1 of Saturday doubleheader
EXPLORERS

Sioux City Explorers win Game 1 of Saturday doubleheader

SIOUX FALLS — One night after Sioux City Explorers manager Steve Montgomery won his 400th career game, the X's tacked on No. 401 on Saturday. 

The Explorers won Game 1 of a doubleheader, 4-3, over the Sioux Falls Canaries. 

L.T. Tolbert homered during the game, while Sebastian Zawada had two doubles. Jose Sermo also hit a double. 

Tolbert's homer came during the fourth inning, which gave Sioux City (51-45) a 2-0 lead. 

The X's also tacked on insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings. 

Patrick Ledet got the win, as he threw five innings of one-run ball. He struck out six and didn't surrender a walk. 

Montgomery is now at 401 wins. He became the second manager to reach the 400 win mark, and is now 26 wins shy of Ed Nottle's team record of 426. 

Steve Montgomery

Montgomery
LT Tolbert mug

Tolbert

 Zach James
