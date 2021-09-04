Sioux City Explorers win Game 1 of Saturday doubleheader

SIOUX FALLS — One night after Sioux City Explorers manager Steve Montgomery won his 400th career game, the X's tacked on No. 401 on Saturday.

The Explorers won Game 1 of a doubleheader, 4-3, over the Sioux Falls Canaries.

L.T. Tolbert homered during the game, while Sebastian Zawada had two doubles. Jose Sermo also hit a double.

Tolbert's homer came during the fourth inning, which gave Sioux City (51-45) a 2-0 lead.

The X's also tacked on insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Patrick Ledet got the win, as he threw five innings of one-run ball. He struck out six and didn't surrender a walk.

Montgomery is now at 401 wins. He became the second manager to reach the 400 win mark, and is now 26 wins shy of Ed Nottle's team record of 426.

