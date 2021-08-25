Sioux City Explorers win low-scoring affair with Houston Apollos

SIOUX CITY — Three two-out run scoring hits in the first three innings provided enough offense for the Sioux City Explorers in a 3-2 win Tuesday at Lewis and Clark Park.

The two teams traded a run in the first inning. Houston got a bases-loaded sac fly from Aaron Takacs.

The X’s tied it on a two-out RBI single from Seamus Curran.

Sioux City took the lead in the third with three doubles. Michael Lang doubled with one out and scored on a Jose Sermo double with two gone in the inning. Sermo came around on a Curran double, putting the Explorers out in front 3-1.

Sioux City scored all three of its runs with two outs in the inning, Curran collected two hits and two RBIs.

Patrick Ledet picked up the victory as he held the Apollos offense at bay, allowing only two runs, one earned in six innings of work. He allowed five hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

Houston got a run on the board in the fifth with a lead-off home run from Gabe Wurtz to make it 3-2.

The X’s bullpen was able to hold on from there.