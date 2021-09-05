Sioux City keeps playoff hopes alive with win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Brett Adcock delivered a quality start and Max Kuhns produced an eight out save as the Sioux City Explorers beat the Sioux Falls Canaries on Sunday, 5-3.

Adcock (5-8) picked up wins in back to back starts as he turned in six and one-third innings of three-run ball, allowing four runs while tying a season high with eight strikeouts, with three walks.

He was buoyed by the X's scoring three runs in the top of the first for a second consecutive game. Sebastian Zawada doubled home two runs and Blake Tiberi scored a run after an error by the Canaries first baseman. All three runs scored with two outs in the inning.

The Explorers pushed the lead to 4-0 in the second after a Michael Lang double.

Sioux Falls trimmed the lead in half on a two run home run from Trey Michalczewski, but Adcock would leave the bases loaded to keep Sioux City in front 4-2.

Joey Wagman (1-3) took the loss for Sioux Falls, giving up four runs, three earned in five innings, on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

Each team scored a run in the seventh, Tiberi with an RBI single and Mike Hart with a solo home run for the Canaries, giving the game its final tally of 5-3.