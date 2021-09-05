Sioux City keeps playoff hopes alive with win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Brett Adcock delivered a quality start and Max Kuhns produced an eight out save as the Sioux City Explorers beat the Sioux Falls Canaries on Sunday, 5-3.
Adcock (5-8) picked up wins in back to back starts as he turned in six and one-third innings of three-run ball, allowing four runs while tying a season high with eight strikeouts, with three walks.
He was buoyed by the X's scoring three runs in the top of the first for a second consecutive game. Sebastian Zawada doubled home two runs and Blake Tiberi scored a run after an error by the Canaries first baseman. All three runs scored with two outs in the inning.
The Explorers pushed the lead to 4-0 in the second after a Michael Lang double.
Sioux Falls trimmed the lead in half on a two run home run from Trey Michalczewski, but Adcock would leave the bases loaded to keep Sioux City in front 4-2.
Joey Wagman (1-3) took the loss for Sioux Falls, giving up four runs, three earned in five innings, on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts.
Each team scored a run in the seventh, Tiberi with an RBI single and Mike Hart with a solo home run for the Canaries, giving the game its final tally of 5-3.
Max Kuhns entered the game after the Hart home run to replace Adcock with one out in the seventh. He earned the save by collecting the final eight outs of the ball game, striking out five.
Sioux City heads into the final day of the regular season with the win, guaranteeing themselves a chance at still making the playoffs.
In the final game set for 1:05 pm on Monday, Sioux City will be TBA for their starting pitcher. For Sioux Falls it will be righty Tyler Garkow (5-9, 5.09) who toes the rubber for the Birds.