Sioux Falls Canaries score four in sixth inning to stun Sioux City Explorers

SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux Falls Canaries delivered a gut punch to the Sioux City Explorers in Game 1 of an American Association doubleheader on Thursday night with a 5-2 win.

The Explorers held a 2-1 lead with two outs in the sixth inning, but that’s when the Canaries created their comeback.

Wyatt Ulrich and Jabari Henry had back-to-back singles with one out, and Sioux City manager Steve Montgomery decided to pull starting pitcher Zach Hedges.

Hedges allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings on four hits. He struck out two.

Kevin Lenik entered the game, and he found some bad luck late in the inning.

Lenik got Trey Michalczewski to strikeout right away. Then, Gavin LaValley hit a hard single that went off the right-field wall, and hat scored Ulrich. That marked the 10th inherited runner that has scored when Lenik has entered a ball game.

Two pitches later, Aaron Takacs hit a three-run home run that cleared the Birdcage’s right-field wall to give the Canaries a three-run lead.

Sioux City scored both its runs in the third and fourth innings. In the third inning, Danny Amaral had a sacrifice fly that scored Tyler Rando.

On the very first pitch of the fourth inning, Danry Vasquez hit one out of the Birdcage.

Rando had two hits in the No. 9 spot of the lineup.

Riley Ferrell earned the win for Sioux Falls, as he had two strikeouts and forced a groundout in the seventh inning on the X’s.

Game 2 finished after Journal deadline.